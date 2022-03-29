The 2022 Scholarship Board - Updated with the latest movement

After several transfers and other forms of attrition - plus a little addition - Pitt is sitting in good shape with its projected scholarship roster for the 2022 season.

In the last two weeks, the Panthers have seen quarterback Davis Beville and linebacker Preston Lavant leave for the portal, but they have also added linebacker Tylar Wiltz as an incoming transfer from Missouri State.

With that player movement, Pitt is looking at a projected scholarship roster of 84 players, or one under the NCAA’s limit of 85. That means the Panthers could possibly add one more player for the season, so another transfer could be possible

All told, Pitt has seen 13 players on the Week One roster from the 2021 season enter the transfer portal. Lavant and Beville joined a group that also included running backs A.J. Davis (James Madison) and Todd Sibley (Albany); linebackers Wendell Davis (Northwestern), Cam Bright (Washington), A.J. Roberts (Stony Brook) and Leslie Smith (Southern Illinois); defensive linemen Noah Palmer (Duquesne) and Naquan Brown (Norfolk State); wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis (Akron); cornerback Hunter Sellers (New Mexico); and offensive lineman Michael Statham (undecided).

On the flip side, Pitt has added Wiltz, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, Akron receiver Konata Mumpfield and Notre Dame linebacker Shayne Simon.