The 2020 Scholarship Board - Updated: 2/24/2020
Pitt is currently projected to have 85 players on scholarship in 2020, and here’s the latest version of the 2020 Scholarship Board.CLICK HERE FOR THE UPDATED SCHOLARSHIP BOARD
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news