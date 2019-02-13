With Signing Day in the books and spring camp a month away, it’s time for another look at Pitt’s Scholarship Board.

In the latest edition of the Scholarship Board, we’ve updated it to include the 20 players who signed with Pitt this offseason for a fuller view of what the depth will look like in 2019.

Here are some things that stand out:

Here are some things that stand out:

- For starters, the number right now is 85. If everyone on the returning roster stays at Pitt and all freshmen qualify, Pitt will be right at the scholarship limit of 85. Given the coaching staff’s continued pursuit of graduate transfer targets and even some high school targets, it’s clear that Pat Narduzzi and company are expecting some attrition between now and August.

- At quarterback, we list three scholarship players, but Jeff George Jr. remains a question mark; he was the backup to Kenny Pickett by midseason last year and would seem like a top candidate for a scholarship if there is space available.

- Running back and receiver are pretty “bottom-heavy,” at least in terms of class distinctions. Four of the five running backs and six of the 10 receivers will have freshman or sophomore eligibility this season.

- As it looks right now, Pitt will have two freshmen and two redshirt freshmen on the offensive line. That’s not enough over any two consecutive classes, but the number will almost certainly grow in the freshman group, as there are several incoming frosh who could move to the line.

- The defensive ends probably contain at least one or two candidates for such a move to the offensive line. The roster currently projects to have seven freshmen and redshirt freshmen at end, and while there are only four sophomores/juniors/seniors (actually, there aren’t any seniors), Pitt doesn’t need seven freshmen and redshirt freshmen.

- The coaching staff definitely added numbers at linebacker in the 2019 class, signing four after adding just one in the 2018 class. Throw in the three 2017 recruits, and Pitt will have eight linebackers with freshman or sophomore eligibility this year; that’s solid depth.

- While cornerback is similarly well-stocked, there are some curious holes at safety - which is to say, Pitt isn’t projected to have any redshirt freshmen or sophomores on the 2019 roster. Chances are, one or two cornerbacks (probably a redshirt freshman) could move to safety, but that’s a big gap regardless.

