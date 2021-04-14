Ten takeaways: What stood out in Pat Narduzzi's press conference?
Pat Narduzzi addressed the media following Tuesday’s spring practice. The team is nearing the end of spring ball with the spring game looming on April 24th, and the Pitt coach hit on a number of to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news