Ten takeaways: What stood out in Pat Narduzzi's press conference?
Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media yesterday following his team’s seventh spring practice session. The Pitt coach hit on a number of different topics and players, and here are ten things that stood ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news