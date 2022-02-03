Ten Takeaways: What stood out from Narduzzi's press conference?
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi addressed the media for the first time since the 2021 season ended. It was National Letter of Intent day, but Pitt did not sign any new players from the December signin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news