Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media on Monday for his usual weekly press conference. Narduzzi’s team lost to Notre Dame over the weekend by a score of 58-7. It was one of the worst losses of his career and he made some headlines in his postgame press conference.

Narduzzi addressed the game, the press conference, and how his team plans to move forward with No. 4 Florida State set to come to town this weekend. Here are my ten biggest takeaways.

Addressing the team

“We had a great Sunday night meeting in here you know after an emotional Saturday afternoon and evening. But, you know, started off with my players, first thing I said as I sat here at the podium was you know apologizing to our football team and to our guys about my postgame comments, which didn't, obviously, come out the way I intended them to come out. And sometimes that happens.”

Pat Narduzzi’s postgame press conference went off the rails on Saturday evening. Narduzzi talked about his team going through a ‘tough situation’ in his opening statement after losing to Notre Dame by 51 points and I asked exactly what he meant by it. Obviously we have all seen his answer by now and the chaos that came with it.

The particular comment that got Narduzzi in trouble was this: ‘You lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you’re going to replace them and obviously we haven’t…’

As we know, there was more to the quote than just that one sentence. He did take some ownership about the loss itself in that infamous quote, but no matter how you slice it, those words did come out of his mouth and they were not well received.

The way those words read made it seem like he was throwing his current team under the bus. Plus how those comments surfaced on X (Twitter) Saturday evening certainly added fuel to the fire. The players saw it and it went viral with some national media making fun of the situation. It was a bad look.

I doubt Narduzzi meant exactly what he said or for it to come off the way it did. On Monday, he talked about how he had to start apologizing to the team even before the plane landed in Pittsburgh. The team held a meeting yesterday and Narduzzi made it seem like the air is cleared. We’ll probably get a better representation of that when we talk to players throughout the week, but I’m guessing it will be mostly kept in-house and for the most part, the situation has blown over in the locker room for now.

‘Noles in town

“And then we've got probably the best team we're going to play of the year. I think they're ranked fourth in the country. On my USA Today coaches poll, I’ve had them at 2 for a long time. And I watched them earlier in the year. I've had a chance to peek at them. And, you know, Jordan Travis…Mike Norvell has done an outstanding job there in his time there. And he's an excellent coach. He's also the offensive coordinator. I think Jordan Travis is playing about as high level as any quarterback in the country.”

Pat Narduzzi finished off his opening statement by talking about Florida State, Pitt’s opponent for Saturday. The Seminoles are coming to town looking like a legitimate national championship contender, and Narduzzi mentions he has had them ranked No. 2 for weeks.

Florida State is No.4 in the country and owns an 8-0 reocrd. The Seminoles are led by Jordan Travis, one of the more dynamic players in the ACC, and the country for that matter. Travis has 2,109 yards and 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions on the year. He has also rushed for 205 yards and six scores. Narduzzi said he’s playing as well as any quarterback in the country and the numbers are hard to argue.

The last time Florida State played in Pittsburgh was back in 2013. It was Pitt’s inaugural ACC game and the ‘Noles were primed for a big year. Florida State won 41-13 on the way to winning a national title. This year’s version of the Seminoles is certainly similar and Narduzzi called them the toughest team they will play all year, which is a lot of consider because Notre Dame really took it to them last week.

Moving on from the comment

“I think, again, you're graded over what you've done for nine years, okay. And you can go back to Phil Jurkovec for five weeks or whatever week it was where it's loyalty. I always have loyalty to our football team, period. And you can look at that and then you can look at one six-second snippet, and which one are you going to go with? So that's up to you.”

Narduzzi’s opening statement did a lot to discuss the comment he made on Saturday. Even though he touched on that situation at length, the first few questions of the press conference were about the comment and the fallout that has come with it. It’s not a surprise. Saturday’s incident made some waves nationally and it’s definitely the big story around the team at the moment.

Narduzzi seemed to believe the team was past it and he did his best to apologize to his guys and make it right on Sunday. It’s hard to say if that has really happened or not and it the apology was taken earnestly, but the thing with a football season, the games keep happening. There is really no time for Pitt to dwell on a press conference quote when preparing for Florida State at the same time.

Narduzzi made mention of his past loyalty to his players as evidence that the comment he made in South Bend was more of a slip than anything. I tend to believe that line of thinking or explanation. Narduzzi has always come off as a ‘player’s coach’ to me, so I do think that's still true and I bet this whole ordeal was more overblown online than it was in the locker room.

Facing a dominant defense

“Every good secondary has a good D-line. Right? They've got some athletic ends that rush up the field, one from the University of Albany that's a game wrecker. He's special. But they’ve got athletes all over the field. They're athletic. They're well coached.”

Narduzzi discussed Jordan Travis and the offense in his opening statement, but he was asked more about the Florida State defense during the press conference, specifically their pass defense. Florida State only allowed six completions in its 41-16 win over Wake Forest last week, and that has been one of their calling cards.

Florida State can present so many challenges in general, but especially for a Pitt offense rolling with a quarterback who will be making his fourth career start. Christian Veilleux did not lead any touchdown drives on Saturday and was picked off four times. Pitt’s depleted offensive line has been doing a fairly good job in protection, but will be dealing with a tough assignment going against Florida State’s Jared Verse, one of the best defensive players in the country.

Fixing special teams

“You know, just keep going back to the drawing board. I was under the understanding one of Junko's punts hit a wire up there, which I would hope someone would see. I don't know if they put an electric fence up there, hit the sky cam, whatever…there’s nobody I trust more than MJ Devonshire to return a punt. He's got a nice fair catch at the 10-yard line one time, and he doesn't call fair catch. Guys become desperate at times to make a play. And MJ's a playmaker. And sometimes we've got to take that Superman cape off your back and make sure you play within the framework of the team. And a lot of faith in him and, you know, he's just trying to make a play. And you can't do that.”

In Pitt’s 58-7 loss to Notre Dame, there were plenty of issues with the offense and the defense that rose to the surface. Another big concern was what transpired on special teams. Pitt allowed a punt return touchdown and also muffed a punt which led to a second score. Giving up two special teams touchdowns in one games kind of encapsulates how big of a disaster things were in South Bend.

There were multiple missed tackles, not just on the one punt return, but on several kick coverage situations. Narduzzi defended punter Caleb Junko, saying one of his kicks hit a wire, but even so he has had his documented struggles of late. Kicker Ben Sauls missed a field goal as well. Just about anything that could have went wrong on special teams did go wrong against Notre Dame. Narduzzi was quick to pick up MJ Devonshire, who was the one that muffed the punt, saying he was trying desperately to make a play. Whatever the issues are, you would have to think they should be able to clean up some of them. There is enough to worry about when playing a team like Florida State, so making sure special teams aren’t a liability is a goos first step in preparing for this game.

Sticking with his QB

“I feel great with Christian. I feel great with Nate Yarnell. You saw how he performed when he got in there too. I said that back in camp. Each one of them continue to grow every week. Is Christian where he is right now compared to where he was game one or fall camp, he's way far ahead. I think every week he becomes more confident in what he's doing and how he's doing it. And every week, he sees a different coverage or sees this or that and has a better feel of what he's got to do. It's only going to make him better. And I feel good with that quarterback room.”

Christian Veilleux has a forgettable performance in South Bend. The sophomore quarterback went 14-of-29 for 127 yards with four interceptions and no touchdowns. Veilleux looked uncomfortable going against a tough Notre Dame defense and it was his first real test in front of a hostile road crowd and It did not go well. Narduzzi did not seem overly discouraged with his young quarterback and noted he is still improved from where he was in training camp.

The Pitt head coach confirmed on Saturday that he wasn’t benched, but they did let Nate Yarnell finished the game. Yarnell competed two passes for 75 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield. Narduzzi praised Yarnell the same way he did his starter.

I have to agree with the assessment. Veilleux struggled, but I still want to see more of what he can do. He did some intriguing things against Wake Forest and Louisville, and I’m still optimistic he can still have some good moments here down the stretch. I have been a proponent of letting Yarnell play if he struggles, however, and these comments at least make it seem like they will entertain that in these final four games.

The same RB thought each week

“Rodney ran well on Saturday. Rodney ran real well. We obviously got into throwing it a little more than we'd like to. However, the game plan going in was really to throw it.”

I asked Narduzzi about this on Saturday and he was asked about the running back situation again on Monday. Pitt did not really seem to try the run the ball against Notre Dame, which in turn put a lot of pressure on Veilleux. That logic never made sense to me while the game was happening, after the game when he explained the decision, and even now I’m still not seeing why Pitt just did not even try to run the ball. Pitt values time of possession a lot. They were down 17-0 to start the second half and Rodney Hammond and C’Bo Flemister had a combined six carries. The pairing totaled 14 carries for the game for 55 yards. I get Notre Dame’s defense up the middle worried Pitt, but again, there seemed to be a few running lanes and they never even tried it.

The question here was specifically about Hammond. The junior tailback was expected to be a focal point of the offense this season, but only was given six touches on Saturday. His usage this season continues to be a mystery.

Focusing on what they can

“And, you know, we're playing one at a time. And I'm not worried about bowl eligibility. I care about winning a football game. And I care about coaching our football team and getting them prepared to play that game physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Pitt is not going to a bowl game this season. The loss to Wake Forest pretty much confirmed that and the Notre Dame game cemented that notion entirely. The Panthers need to go 4-0 to make a bowl at this point and it’s pretty clear that is not going to happen. Pitt has been bowl eligible in seven of Narduzzi’s first eight seasons, but it’s looking like it is a forgone conclusion this will be the second time in his tenure he will have failed to lead Pitt to at least six wins.

Narduzzi is not naive about that situation either. He said his focus is on the game against Florida State. As a team, they can’t really worry about winning all four games ahead of them right now, just the one in front of them. He’s right with that approach. There is no point to setting a long term goal for this team this late in the season. The message he is selling to his team is the same cliché he always uses: Go 1-0 every week. Worrying about a bowl game right now would be a silly endeavor.

Getting the ball to Gavin

“We probably rotated our tight ends maybe more than we should have. But we try to keep those guys fresh. I actually had a conversation with Gavin this morning. I called him. I think he had 27 total snaps. But usually our tight ends are getting more snaps. We didn't go much 12 personnel because we didn't like 12 against Notre Dame just because of what the box was going to look like and how they would play us if we put everybody in the box.”

Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew is one of the team’s best weapons. He is averaging 18.2 yards per reception on the season. Bartholomew seems like a good player to get involved every week, but he did not see a target on Saturday against Notre Dame. Not only that, he was not on the field as much as he probably should have. Narduzzi noted they did not use 12 personnel as much, which is true, but they also rotated more tight ends into the game. I think it’s clear Bartholomew is the best of the bunch, so using guys like Malcolm Epps and Karter Johnson is just taking away snaps and opportunities from Bartholomew. Getting their talented tight end has been a running issue for two seasons now for this Pitt team. Perhaps after seeing the lackluster offensive production against Notre Dame, will remind Frank Cignetti Jr. to get Bartholomew more designed play calls for the remainder of the season.

Pitt struggles so much on offense as it is. Taking one of the best playmakers you have off the field isn’t going to help the situation. Bartholomew needs to be on the field, but more importantly, he needs the ball and perhaps the staff will use him more against Florida State.

Finding explosive plays

“Just got to hit them. Got to see them, got to hit them, got to protect him. Again, it's a team game. Takes 11 guys, whether it's pressure one time or not seeing a crossing route, whatever it may be, or the receiver's not running fast enough across the field to get in the quarterback's vision. There's little details.”

Christian Veilleux and the Pitt offense had some big plays against Louisville and Wake Forest. Those explosive plays were nowhere to be found against Notre Dame. Pitt was credited with six ‘explosive plays’ on Saturday, but only three of them occurred with Veilleux on the field.

Narduzzi was asked about it and he cited it as a team game. The blocking, route running, and pass all need to be on the same page for it to be successful. Pitt’s deep passing game looked out pop sync against Notre Dame, but the Irish deserve a lot of credit for that. There were definitely some times Pitt had an opening here and there, but poor execution cost the team on capitalizing on those chances. Veilleux misfiring on a pass to Daejon Reynolds for what would have been a touchdown comes to mind.

I think this offense is capable of sneaking some big plays against Florida State on Saturday, but they need to be able to execute when those windows happen.