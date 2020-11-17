Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media yesterday for his weekly press conference. He talked about the team's postponed game over the weekend and started to look ahead to Virginia Tech. Here are ten things...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news