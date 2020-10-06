Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media on Monday. The Pitt coach discussed a number of topics relating to his team's loss to North Carolina State this past Saturday. He also looked ahead to Pitt's game wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news