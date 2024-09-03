Advertisement
in other news
Desmond Reid turns heads in Pitt debut
Desmond Reid lives up to his 'explosive' billing
• Jim Hammett
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Kent State
Check out 26 photos from Pitt's win over Kent State at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.
• Chris Peak
PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Kent State
On the first post-game show of the season, we broke down everything from Pitt's 55-24 win over Kent State.
• Chris Peak
Post-game: Reid, George, Holstein and Louis on the win over Kent State
Desmond Reid, Brandon George, Eli Holstein and Kyle Louis met the media after Pitt beat Kent State on Saturday. Here's
• Chris Peak
Five Takeaways: 5 things that stood out in Pitt's 55-24 win over Kent State
Five biggest takeaways from Pitt's week one win over Kent State
• Jim Hammett
in other news
Desmond Reid turns heads in Pitt debut
Desmond Reid lives up to his 'explosive' billing
• Jim Hammett
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Kent State
Check out 26 photos from Pitt's win over Kent State at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.
• Chris Peak
PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Kent State
On the first post-game show of the season, we broke down everything from Pitt's 55-24 win over Kent State.
• Chris Peak
Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out from Narduzzi's press conference
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 0
Cincinnati
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
-1.5, O/U 59.5
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
0 - 1
West Virginia
-5.5
Finished
55
Pittsburgh
24
Kent St.