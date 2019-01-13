Temple: "Everything was great"
Nate Temple came to Pitt in the summer for an unofficial visit and came back in November to take in the Virginia Tech game. Over the weekend, Temple returned to Pittsburgh a third time to take his ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news