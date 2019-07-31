Taylor talks Pitt and WVU
Branson Taylor is one of the top offensive linemen on Pitt’s recruiting board for the class of 2020. The 6’7” and 285-pound tackle out of Elyria (OH) had previously included Pitt in his top five sc...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news