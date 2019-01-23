Tampa tight end has Pitt on his list
Pitt was on an offering spree last week and one such player to receive an offer was Jonathan Odom, a 6’6” tight end from Tampa (Fla). Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley recruits that area, and he ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news