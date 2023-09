The ACC Network will be in town this weekend to broadcast the ACC Huddle and more live from Acrisure Stadium, and we're excited to be joined by ACC Huddle host Kelsey Riggs. We talked with Kelsey about the ACC Huddle production, what we've seen from the conference so far this season and a lot more.

