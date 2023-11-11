NEW YORK — The Pitt Panthers (2-7) take on the Syracuse Orange (4-5) today from Yankee Stadium. The two storied rivals have met every year since 1955, and this meeting is meant to commemorate the first-ever baseball game at Yankee Stadium between these two schools 100 years ago. Follow along for live updates

FIRST QUARTER

Syracuse 7, Pitt 0 10:17

SU — Max Mang 5-yard pass from Garrett Shrader

Syracuse marched 75 yards in ten plays on its opening possession to make a statement in Yankee Stadium. The Orange opened the game with nine consecutive runs, including a 34-yard gallop to start the game. On the tenth play however, Syracuse scored a red zone touchdown on a five-yard pass from Garrett Shrader, the Orange's starting quarterback who was questionable for this game earlier in the week. Syracuse moved the ball with relative ease on the Pitt defense on the first drive.

Syracuse 7, Pitt 3 1:19

UP — Ben Sauls 35-yard field goal

Pitt has had trouble lining up and stopping the Syracuse offense against the run, but the Orange got a little sloppy. Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes blew up a play in the backfield, knocking the ball free to allow David Green to come up with the fumble recovery. Pitt had the ball in plus territory, but was not able to do much with it. The Panthers got one first down, but then were stopped from there. Ben Sauls stepped in to make it 7-3 on a 35-yard attempt. Sauls is now 7-of-11 on the year.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 10, Syracuse 7 2:30

UP — Konata Mumpfield 10-pass from Christian Veilleux

Pitt totaled 58 yards of offense on its first 18 plays of the game. On the 19th play, however, Christian Veilleux connected with Bub Means for a 65-yard gain deep into Syracuse territory. Pitt then scored three plays later on a 10-yard strike from Veilleux to Mumpfield. It was the fifth touchdown grab of the season for Mumpfield. Pitt needed a jolt offensively after punting on three of its first four possessions. After showing early struggles, the Pitt defense has come into its own as well. The Panthers have one turnover and w=forced three punts since the opening drive.

Pitt 13, Syracuse 7

UP — Sauls 33-yard fiel goal 0:00

The Pitt defense really stepped up in the second quarter. The Panthers only allowed 40 yards and forced a punt on all four Syracuse second quarter possessions. Pitt took the ball over at its own 44-yard line with just :36 seconds remaining, but a big 27-yard connection to Daejon Reynolds got the drive moving in a hurry. Pitt got all the way down to the Syracuse 15-yard line, but with six seconds remaining opted for a field goal to go up 13-7 at the break.

THIRD QUARTER

Syracuse 14, Pitt 13 7:24

SU — Garrett Shrader 21-yard run

Pitt was looking to build on its six-point lead on the first possession of the second half. The Panthers started to drive a bit, and even picked up a crucial fourth down near midfield. After that play, however, a bad exchange on a wide receiver sweep was fumbled and Syracuse recovered. Christian Veilleux and Kenny Johnson could not complete the exchange, then Syracuse marched 52 yards on nine plays. The Orange have not shown much interest in throwing today, but have used multiple ball carriers to try to attack Pitt physically and it has had some success. Garrett Shrader broke loose on a 21-yard touchdown run to give Syracuse the narrow 1-point lead.

Syracuse 21, Pitt 13 1:41

SU — Jayden Bellamy 23-yard interception return

Pitt has just come up with a big goal line stand on fourth and one to keep Syracuse out of the end zone. Donovan McMillon made a great stop and met the Orange ballcarrier and drove him back. The momentum was short lived. After a modest first down run, Christian Veilleux threw a pick-six on the very next play as Jayden Bellamy cruised into the end zone unscathed to increase the Syracuse advantage near the end of the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Syracuse 28, Pitt 13 14:19

SU — Dan Villari 27-yard run

Pitt's lackluster third quarter turned to a disastrous second half. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Veilleux turned the ball over for a third time on a fumble. Syracuse scored quickly with backup tight end/wild cat quarterback Dan Villari bruising in from 27-yards out to put the Orange up two touchdowns with most of the fourth quarter to play.