Syracuse grabs early 7-0 lead over Pitt

Pitt battles Syracuse in the team's regular season finale. The Panthers are looking for their first 10-win regular season since 1981. The Orange are looking to gain bowl eligibility with a 5-6 record.

FIRST QUARTER

Syracuse 7, Pitt 0 7:35

SU — Courtney Jackson 12 pass from Garrett Shrader

Pitt won the toss and deferred to the second half. Syracuse marched down field effectively with a 14-play 75-yard drive. Along the way the Orange picked up two of its three third-down conversion attempts, along with a crucial fourth down pickup on a Shrader pass. He connected with Monroeville native Courtney Jackson for a 12-yard score to cap off the drive. Shrader went 6-of-6 for 59 yards on the drive, while the vaunted Orange rushing attack totaled 16 yards on eight carries.