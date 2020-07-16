Panther-lair - Stevenson decommits from Pitt

Pitt's commitment list shrunk by one on Thursday when Trevion Stevenson announced via Twitter that he was backing away from his verbal pledge.

After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh. I would like to thank Pitt’s coaching staff for the opportunity and the fans for all of the love during this process. Pitt has been grade “A” from the very beginning.

Stevenson, an outside linebacker/defensive end prospect from Phoebus High School in Hampton (Va.), committed to Pitt on April 22. His commitment broke a three-month drought for the Panthers and was the first domino to fall in a six-week period that saw Pitt add 13 commitments.

Now he has become the Panthers' first decommitment in the 2021 class. His decision drops Pitt's commit total from 18 to 17, and the Panthers' class ranking fell from No. 29 nationally to No. 31.

While he plays linebacker in high school, Stevenson was projected by the Pitt staff as a defensive end in college. With him off the board, the Panthers still have four-star local Nahki Johnson as a defensive end commit in the class and they are in strong position with another four-star WPIAL prospect - Central Catholic end Elliott Donald.

Now that Stevenson has decommitted, Pitt will likely continue to look for another defensive end, with George Rooks and Robert Jackson among the top targets at the position.