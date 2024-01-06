The Pitt Panthers return to action today in search of their first ACC win of the 2023-24 season. Pitt is set to take on Louisville today for a noon tip at the KFC Yum! Center, as the Panthers will look to grab their first conference win of the season.

Pitt is coming off of a frustrating game on Tuesday night, when it lost to North Carolina 70-57. The Panthers played great defense and held No. 8 North Carolina nearly 20 points under its season scoring average, but Pitt was plagued by a porous shooting effort. The Panthers were just 5-of-29 from three-point range and could never seem to catch fire in their attempt to use the Tar Heels.

The challenge today will be a little different. Louisville, one of the more prominent programs in college basketball, has fallen on hard times. The Cardinals are just 5-8 on the season and program is reeling a bit under second year head coach Kenny Payne. Historically, Louisville has owned Pitt with a 21-9 overall record. Lately that has changed a bit. Pitt has won three straight games in the series, including a pair of blowout wins last year.

Pitt desperately needs a win to avoid falling to 0-4 in ACC play. Can the Panthers get things corrected today? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (11-3): With their season on the line, the Pittsburgh Panthers have to win today, or things will spiral out of control. They are currently in the darkest corner in the cellar of the ACC standings right next to the Louisville Cardinals. Pitt has had their opportunities in all three of their losses against conference opponents. I am not suggesting they would have won all three of those, but they certainly would have given themselves a better chance. The difference today is that if they do not shoot the ball all that well, Louisville is so bad that it might not matter. The Cardinals do not do anything particularly well except get to the free throw at a solid rate. They are among the worst three-point shooting teams in the nation, are not efficient from anywhere on the floor really, and do not force a lot of turnovers. UL does a reasonable job of crashing the offensive glass, but when you miss a ton of shots, there is a ton of opportunity. The Panthers can relate. Will Blake Hinson finally bounce back? Can Bub Carrington be a little more efficient? How about Ishmael Leggett making a tangible impact in the box score after the first few minutes? I am leaning towards yes for all of those questions, but even if a few end up as a no, there is no reason Pitt should lose this one.

Prediction: Pitt 80-67

Jim Hammett (11-3): This Pitt team needs a ‘get right’ game today and I think they will be able to find it. The Panthers have struggled so far in ACC play, albeit against some tougher competition. I do not expect to see a ton of resistance from Louisville today. Kenny Payne does not seem like he will make it to a third season, and the Cardinals have struggled this year with losses to the likes of Chattanooga and Arkansas State. Pitt sort of needs a confidence building game from its main players, mainly Blake Hinson. I look for the Panthers star to get it going today and for Pitt to win comfortably.

Prediction: Pitt 84-70

Matt Steinbrink (12-2): Louisville leads this series 20-9, but this edition is a ways away from some of the classic early matchups. This Cardinals team has some players that can really drive the ball, but they cannot shoot as a group. They are just okay inside and don't have a lot of efficient depth. Any time you go to the Yum Center, it is concerning. However, this Pitt team is 0-3 and desperate. There is just no possible way that they can be overlooking anyone right now. The Cardinals have put together good stretches of play over the course of the season, but it has not been sustained. They almost beat a good Texas team, which remains their most impressive moment this year. This is a team that is down on confidence and has to be second guessing everything. Pitt needs to start strong and not let up in this one. It could and should be a perfect rallying cry for Blake Hinson and Ishmael Leggett to rejoin the big three.

Prediction: Pitt 81-70

Houston Wilson (11-3): No other team in the ACC has had more of a difficult start to their conference schedule like Pitt has. Tomorrow they have a great chance to get that first conference win of the season against a Louisville team that quite honestly might be experiencing the lowest of lows at the moment. It seems like every week a new issue comes up with the program and the talent on their roster is just up to ACC standards. Every road game can cause issues and Louisville might get an extra spark playing at home but Pitt should breeze through this game and win.

Prediction: Pitt 78-64

Chris Peak (9-5): I’m slipping in the standings here, but while Pitt and I are both 9-5 this season, the Panthers need this one more than I do. North Carolina would have been a nice win, but today’s game at Louisville is a must-win. And I think they’ll get it done. I’ve written and talked a lot about the freshman guards lately, and I think Bub Carrington and Jaland Lowe keep up their offensive success against the Cardinals today. I think Guillermo Diaz Graham keeps playing well, too. Of course, the key to it all is Blake Hinson, and I just can’t imagine him missing too many more of the open looks he got against North Carolina. I think Hinson bounces back, the freshmen keep playing well and Pitt gets a much-needed win on the road.

Prediction: Pitt 76-68