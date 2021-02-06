Staff picks: Pitt takes on Virginia
Pitt is set to take on No. 14 Virginia this afternoon at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. This game was a late addition to the schedule, as the Panthers previously scheduled game with ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news