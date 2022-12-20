Pitt's hands will be full tonight, as Syracuse looks to be finding some rhythm. The Orange have won five games in a row after a slow 3-4 start to the season. This version of Syracuse has the look of a classic Syracuse team with some gifted perimeter players and length on the front line. Veteran guard Joe Girard leads the team with 15.2 points per game. He is followed closely behind with freshman guard, and one-time Pitt commit Judah Mintz, who averages 14.9 points per game. Senior center Jesse Edwards also averages 14.9 points per game and is grabbing 11.3 rebounds per game as well.

Stephen Gertz (8-4):This is a big game for both teams in that they want to put their best foot forward as their ACC schedules begin. I do like how the Pittsburgh Panthers have been playing of late. Not being at full strength on the road is a bit of a concern though. Even if John Hugley plays, is he finally able to contribute at his expected levels? There are no longer games (maybe Louisville) that he can just work himself back into shape and Pitt will win regardless of his performance. The Syracuse Orange sport a talented backcourt in former Panther commit Judah Mintz and the immortal Joe Girard III. Jesse Edwards will give Federiko Federiko a more challenging test than the likes of Sacred Heart and North Florida. But for me it comes down to this: Syracuse is going to invite stagnant offense and a lot of three-pointers. Pitt likes to shoot triples. If they screen the top of the zone, especially in transition, and get the ball into Blake Hinson in the high post then they will win this one. If they do not, then the Orange could win by double-digits. All that said, I am taking the Panthers.

Prediction: Pitt 72, Syracuse 69

Houston Wilson (8-4): I do not like to say this is a big game when it is still December but I think this is a game tonight that will tell a lot about the direction this team is headed towards this year. Pitt got off to a really good start in ACC play by picking up a win on the road at NC State earlier this month and has a chance to string in another road conference win. It will not be easy as one it is on the road and two this Syracuse team has some flash led by senior Joseph Girard III and freshman Judah Mintz who was a one time Pitt commit which will be an interesting storyline. It is still in question if Pitt will have junior John Hugley IV tonight as he missed Saturday night's game against North Florida but it has been the guards that have really led Pitt this year. This is going to be a battle but I like Pitt to squeak it out.

Prediction: Pitt 79, Syracuse 74

Matt Steinbrink (7-5): The Orange average 74.8 points per game, while surrendering 68.2. They are dangerous from deep, but only shoot 33% from the team. Their main issue is that so much of the outside production comes from Girard. Outside of him, it is inconsistent and streaky. Edwards inside is a tough matchup, but Pitt at least has more length and depth to challenge him this time around. This Syracuse team is playing much better of late, but they were really bad early on. In addition to losing to Colgate by 12, St. John's, and Bryant, they lost at Illinois in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge by a score of 73-44. The eight wins aren't all that impressive either. Lehigh, Northeastern, Richmond, Oakland, Georgetown, Monmouth, Cornell, and Notre Dame are the wins. The conference win over the Irish really stands out, but it is difficult to determine how much emphasis to place on that outcome. Girard and Edwards are good players, and Mintz has been a huge boost from day one. That is the main concern, but this Syracuse team goes as Girard shoots it. When he is on, they can be very dangerous. When he is not, they can struggle to score at times and be susceptible. For the first time in a while, this Pitt roster has players capable of posing a problem for Boeheim. The staff should be able to implement a plan to keep multiple shooters on the floor and stretch the outside of the zone. It won't be easy, but I have a feeling that this Pitt team has just enough to get a win at the Carrier Dome.

Prediction: Pitt 68, Syracuse 64

Jim Hammett (8-4): After losing his first five head-to-head meetings with Jim Boeheim, Jeff Capel has won three of the last four games against the hall of famer. Syracuse is always a difficult matchup because it's hard to simulate the zone and playing in a dome can be different as well for a team not used to it. I think Pitt has the type of team that can bust the zone. Jamarius Burton should be comfortable working in the high post, and Greg Elliott, Nelly Cummings, and Blake Hinson are all capable outside shooters. Girard and Mintz are talented players, and Edwards is playing the best basketball of his career. It should be an even game, and Pitt has had some success playing on the road already this season. For me, it's a toss up because I think the teams are rather even and I could see it going either way. I'll lean with Syracuse tonight because they are the home team.

Prediction: Syracuse 70, Pitt 66

Chris Peak (8-4): I'm really intrigued by this matchup, because there are two keys to beating Syracuse's 2-3 zone, and Pitt seems like Ii just might be good at both of them. One Is outside shooting: the zone is going to give you open looks from three, and you have to know them down. More than any other Pitt team in recent history, it seems like these Panthers can do exactly that. The other key is getting inside the zone and knocking down jump shots from the area right around the foul line. That's the zone-buster, and here again, Pitt's got a couple guys who can make shots from there. Jamarius Burton Is a pull-up jumper machine, but he often gets those shots by dribbling Inside the arc. I'm not sure If he's going to have a lot of success trying to drive, so I'm looking for Blake Hinson to be the zone-buster here. He's a good jump shooter inside or outside the three-point line; I think Pitt will rely on him for both tonight, and I'm feeling like Hinson will rise to the challenge. It won't be easy beating Syracuse on the road, but I think Hinson leads the charge, Greg Elliott keeps his hot hand from outside and Burton and Nelly Cummings continue to be a pair of steadying forces in the back court. Pitt's going to have to defend - Federiko Federiko is going to have his work cut out for him - but I think the Panthers make a strong statement in Syracuse tonight.

Prediction: Pitt 77, Syracuse 74