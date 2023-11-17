Pitt is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Panthers will look to make it four in a row tonight as they play host to Jacksonville for a 7:00 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center.

The Dolphins enter tonight’s contest with a 2-1 record. The Atlantic Sun program claimed an 85-68 win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday night and it also has a loss to Xavier on the resume. Jacksonville is under the direction of third year head coach Jordan Mincy, who holds a 36-27 record with the school.

Jacksonville was picked to finish ninth in the 12-team Atlantic Sun according to the preseason coaches poll for the conference. The player to watch in this matchup is Robert McCray V, a 6’4” sophomore guard who leads the team with 17 points per game. McCray began his career at Wake Forest before transferring to Jacksonville.

Pitt has looked very comfortable in its first three games and has seen very little resistance. Can the Panthers keep it going? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks below.

Stephen Gertz (3-0): This is going to be the worst team the Pittsburgh Panthers play until the calendar flips over. While the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) might appear formidable if you look at their individual season stats, there is a lot of fool's gold. They have four players averaging double-figures in points per game, but only had two players reach that against the Xavier Musketeers - a 23-point loss. Pitt is going to need to be cognizant of fifth year senior forward Bryce Workman as he has been filling up the stat sheet in all three of Jacksonville's games and has been efficient in doing so. If Federiko Federiko or even Zack Austin can help neutralize him, it would give the Panthers a significant advantage. Sophomore guard Robert McCray V - a former Wake Forest Demon Deacon - should also be on Pitt's radar. But even with his contributions, I highly favor the Panthers backcourt in this one. If Pitt can start a little faster in this one, I do not see a reason why they will not lead from the opening tip until the final buzzer sounds. I would also be on the lookout for Austin to breakout offensively, it seems like it is his turn.

Prediction: Pitt 88-62

Jim Hammett (3-0): Pitt has just played smooth basketball to this point. This Panthers’ team has a ton of offensive firepower and that is the reason they are averaging 91 points per game. Pitt saw a little bit of fight from Florida Gulf Coast on Monday, the ream picked to finish second in the A-Sun. Jacksonville was picked to finish much lower in that same league. I have a hard time seeing the Dolphins hang with Pitt for 40 minutes here. Pitt has displayed the ability to receive high-level scoring from a number of different options. We have seen Bub Carrington, Blake Hinson, and Bub Carrington all pop off for big games, but the role players have been contributing in a big way just the same. I think that’s the difference. Even if Jacksonville can slow down Hinson or Carrington, they won’t be able to slow down everyone. I think Pitt cruises in this one and moves to 4-0.

Prediction: Pitt 93-72

Matt Steinbrink (3-0): This Jacksonville team is comparable to what Pitt saw Monday night. They have depth, decent size, and reasonable athleticism. McCray will seriously test the perimeter defense but fortunately for Pitt, the wing is where the strength of their isolated defense is. It should be another good test for the Panthers before things go to another level. Expect Pitt to be more prepared and locked in tonight.

Prediction: Pitt 87-71

Houston Wilson (3-0): Pitt has shown that they can really score the basketball this year and I am expecting that again tonight against Jacksonville. After tonight, the competition will pick up as they have multiple power five schools lined up next. Tonight will be a good opportunity for a lot of people to play as Pitt should dominate from the opening tip tip to the final whistle.

Prediction: Pitt 81-63

Chris Peak (3-0): I like the challenge in this matchup for Pitt. Jacksonville is top-20 nationally in rebounding margin, led by senior Bryce Workman, who averages nearly 10 per game, while fellow forwards Stephon Payne and DeeJuan Pruitt average 6+ and starting guard Robert McCray is just under that mark. That’s intriguing to me because I really like how Pitt has rebounded the ball so far this season; the Panthers lead the ACC and are No. 4 nationally in rebound margin, and they’re doing it with a group effort. The Dolphins are also averaging 85 points per game and they hold a lopsided scoring margin of 20+ points, although a big part of that came from a 67-point win over something called “Johnson” in the opener. Xavier beat Jacksonville by 23 last Friday, though, and I think Pitt can do something similar. I see the Panthers earning an impressive win on the boards and getting a heavy dose of points from the usual suspects to improve to 4-0 tonight at the Petersen Events Center.

Prediction: Pitt 90-62