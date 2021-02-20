Staff picks: Pitt takes on Florida State
The 2020-21 college basketball season has been anything but normal. Pitt was slated to play Clemson this weekend, but COVID issues within the Tigers program forced that game to be postponed. Pitt w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news