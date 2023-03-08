Georgia Tech has some talented players and the first two meetings were tightly contested for the most part, so the third game has a chance to be close as well. This Georgia Tech team will go into this game believing they can win due to the first two meetings. Their zone is a different challenge, they have some shooters, and will be playing with nothing to lose.

Pitt is the better team. Georgia Tech should also be a tired team as well. All five starters logged at least 37 minutes yesterday and Josh Pastner only had one player come off the bench. Miles Kelly is obviously the name to watch for Georgia Tech. The 6’6’ sophomore scored 21 points yesterday, and dropped 24 on Pitt a few weeks ago.

Stephen Gertz (22-9): I think this broke favorably for the Pittsburgh Panthers. That does not mean that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are going to roll over later today; they are now on a four-game winning streak. The reason I believe that this may have worked in Pitt's favor is that they were not fooled by the many defensive looks that Georgia Tech tried throwing at them a few weeks ago. The Yellow Jackets pretty much only play six players, and will now be playing on back-to-back days with every starter logging at least 37 minutes yesterday. Throw in the fact they started slow against the Florida State Seminoles and you can see why it is an uphill battle for any team to win the ACC Tournament as a lower seeded team. I have a hard time believing that the Panthers are going to drop three straight games even with their recent shortcomings on the defensive end. Greg Elliott is due to bounce back after two dreadful games and I think Jamarius Burton will be playing with a chip on his shoulder. GT will also play small which is a style Pitt is more equipped to combat as opposed to facing wings with size and versatile bigs. I think the Panthers know what is at stake and come ready to play. In doing so, they will punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament and be primed to play the Duke Blue Devils tomorrow.

Prediction: Pitt 78, Georgia Tech 64

Houston Wilson (21-10): Pitt will face a Georgia Tech team today that just used six players yesterday in a game that went down to the wire. Georgia Tech is actually one of the hotter teams in the league right now as they have won six of their last seven games. I think Josh Pastner’s group will carry the momentum into todays game against Pitt and keep this game a lot closer than people think. At the end of the day, Pitt will secure the win to advance to tomorrow’s quarterfinal.

Prediction: Pitt 77, Georgia Tech 70

Matt Steinbrink (17-14): Georgia Tech has won their last four games and is playing some of the best basketball they have played all season. On the other side, Pitt has lost their last two are desperately looking to get back on track. Just looking at these two teams and throwing the trends aside for a moment, Pitt is the better and deeper team. The Yellow Jackets beat Florida State basically at the buzzer yesterday in an emotional game. Their starters also played almost the entire game, which is something to watch. Sometimes the legs don’t recover for such a quick turnaround, or sometimes it doesn’t hit until later in the week. Pitt played well at Miami and I think they are motivated to get back on the court as soon as possible to put the disappointing ending to the season behind them. It’s a new season and this Pitt group is old and experienced. They have been waiting years for this opportunity so I think they come out focused, starting today.

Prediction: Pitt 79, Georgia Tech 73

Jim Hammett (22-9): Georgia Tech is going to enter this game with some belief. In Pitt's 76-68 win over the Yellow Jackets a few weeks ago, Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant drilled a three-pointer to make 65-62 with three minutes left. Pitt outlasted Georgia Tech down the stretch, but they weren't too far off. The same could be said for the game in January, as it was only a five-point Pitt advantage with five minutes left. This Georgia Tech team has played Pitt close before and could do it again. I think Pitt has the better overall team and with more firepower offensively, but this will be a challenging game. I think Pitt will come in with some focus after losing two in a row. This team has played in plenty of grind-it-out type of games this year , and I think they'll be willingly to scrap with a tough Georgia Tech group. Pitt will find a way at the end, but it might be a frustrating game at times.

Prediction: Pitt 76, Georgia Tech 68

Chris Peak (21-10): Is the classic sports cliche about the challenges of beating a team three times in a season really true? Jeff Capel doesn’t think so. When I asked him on Monday, he said he didn’t think there were many challenges to a third game against an opponent, and I think in the case of facing Georgia Tech, he might be right. In fact, there might even be an advantage to seeing the Yellow Jackets for a third time. After the last game - an eight-point win that was fairly close throughout - Capel said that Georgia Tech used a number of different zone defenses, which gave Pitt trouble. But now, after two head-to-head meetings, Pitt should be prepared for most of what Josh Pastner might try. On top of that, the Panthers had success deploying a full-court defense against Georgia Tech, and that should be an option again with Nike Sibande leading the way. While neither of Pitt’s wins over the Yellow Jackets was a blowout, both were solid, and I think the Panthers are in line for another one today. I think Sibande has a big game off the bench, I think Blake Hinson hits five or more three-pointers and I think Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings play a clean game running the offense. I also think this team will respond well to the added pressure of a win-or-go-home tournament setting.

Prediction: Pitt 74, Georgia Tech 66