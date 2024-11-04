Staff picks: Pitt opens 2024-25 campaign against Radford

Of course, more of the attention tonight will be on the Panthers. Pitt is coming off back-to-back 20 win seasons, as seventh-year head coach Jeff Capel has looked to settle into his role. The Panthers were picked to finish seventh in the ACC in the preseason poll. The team will be highlighted by a strong backcourt, led by Ishmael Leggett, a second team preseason All-ACC pick as well as sophomore Jaland Lowe, who is garnering plenty of attention as a potential breakout star in college basketball.

Nichols returns tonight with a team picked to finish seventh out of nine teams in the Big South preseason poll. Radford posted a 16-17 mark a season ago. The Highlanders lost all three of their double-digit scorers from a season ago. David Early, a 6-4 senior guard was probably the team's most significant offseason addition. Early averaged 14 points per game for Tennessee Tech last year and began his career at Marshall.

The Highlanders are led by fourth-year head coach, Darris Nichols. If that name looks familiar, Nichols played at West Virginia from 2004-2008 during the height of the Backyard Brawl's Big East days. As a senior, Nichols started for the Mountaineers on February 7, 2008 against Pitt, a 55-54 victory for the Panthers on a Ronald Ramon buzzer beating 3-pointer in one of the most memorable games in Petersen Events Center history.

Stephen Gertz (0-0) — After winning their last two openers by an average of 35 points, the Pittsburgh Panthers seem primed for another blowout win at home. If you believe that I just cursed the team by predicting a blowout then you probably are not as high on this team as I am. Couple that with the fact that the Radford Highlanders did not return their top-four scorers from last season and you can start to see why I think this will go in Pitt's favor. For me, this is about getting a chance to see the rotation and whether or not players like Papa Kante and Jorge Diaz Graham can make a positive impact. If they cannot compete against one of the worst teams on their schedule - VMI and Eastern Kentucky may be the bottom - then there might not be a lot of hope for them at the onset of the year. I also think that would lower the Panthers floor and ceiling a smidge. Build some confidence, stay healthy, and establish some depth. Those are the goals.

Prediction: Pitt 90-65

Jim Hammett (0-0) — If you read all the season preview stuff we posted earlier today, then you know I'm very high on this team. If you didn't read that stuff, then you should, but for now just now I'm pretty confident Pitt will cover the 19.5-point spread this evening against Radford. The Panthers need to hit the ground running a little better this year than the previous two seasons. As we have seen, life on the NCAA Tournament bubble can be affected greatly by these early season games. Pitt should have the returning core in place to make that happen. Leggett and Lowe should be one of the better backcourts in college basketball, and I don't think a team picked seventh in the Big South will slow that duo down for 40 minutes.

Prediction: Pitt 87-61

Matt Steinbrink (0-0) — These first few games, especially the first one, can always be a bit disjointed. There is a little something different to the first official one. Most of these teams are completely new teams in this era of college sports as well, so it takes some time. There is not a lot of proven data for most of Radford’s players, but they have typically been scrappy under Coach Nichols. I think it could be ugly and close for a little before Pitt pulls away. Pitt’s back court will be too much and the depth up front will eventually take over.

Prediction: Pitt 78-60

Houston Wilson (0-0) — Pitt will open its season with a commanding 81-62 victory over Radford. They should seize an early lead and maintain control throughout. Pitt's offense will come out strong, highlighting the depth and scoring versatility that could set the tone for a promising season.

Prediction: Pitt 81-62

Chris Peak (0-0) — I can’t swear to having thoroughly scouted Radford beyond looking at the Highlanders’ record last season - 16-17 overall, 5-11 in the Big South - but tonight’s game is more about Pitt and what the Panthers can show in their first real game. My expectations are pretty high: I think Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett will hit the ground running in the back court. I think Cameron Corhen will have a double-double. I think Damian Dunn will be good on both ends. And I think Pitt will make a bunch of three’s for a comfortable win and a solid start to the season.

Prediction: Pitt 88-65