Staff picks: Pitt hosts Murray State in Friday night tilt

The Racers are led by head coach Steve Prohm, who coached this program from 2011-2015 before taking the Iowa State job. Prohm returned to Murray State two years ago. It has taken a little bit of time to build up, but it looks like this year’s squad has a chance to compete for a conference title.

Stephen Gertz (1-0, 1-0 ATS) - The Murray State Racers may be the best mid-major that the Pittsburgh Panthers play this year. But after a resounding victory in their season opener on Monday, I am sticking with Pitt. To emerge victorious, the Panthers will need to check the Murray State guards in check. JaCobi Wood (5th year), Kylen Milton (5th year), and Terence Harcum (4th year) all bring a lot of experience to the table. Despite that, I would still give the advantage to the Pitt guards as Jaland Lowe, Ishmael Leggett, and Damian Dunn are just better. The Racers are not going to be able to contend with the Panthers size. Cameron Corhen and both Diaz Graham twins are going to have a considerable size advantage which I believe they will exploit. I think the real thing to watch out for is if Brandin Cummings can have another strong showing going against a more experienced backcourt, and can Papa Kante take better steps game-to-game as Pitt would benefit from having another big in the rotation.

Prediction: Pitt 82-70

Jim Hammett (1-0, 1-0 ATS) - I think tonight is an interesting game and will actually say a lot about this team. I do not think Pitt is necessarily in danger of losing, but this is a contest where they will have to actually play well and will get tested a little. That's probably a good thing. The Panthers sort of coasted for a while against Radford before finally turning it on, and I'm not sure they will have that luxury tonight. I think Capel scheduled this game somewhat strategically because it will be a good early season test for his team. Murray State is always a solid program, and this year's version has some really talented guards. The only problem for the Racers is that Pitt has better guards. I expect Lowe and Leggett to continue to do their thing.

Prediction: Pitt 84-70

Matt Steinbrink (1-0, 0-1 ATS) - After a strong season opener, the level of competition for the Panthers will increase. Murray State has a very experienced group under a successful, experienced coach. Their perimeter trio will be a better test for the Panthers, who have a very nice trio themselves. Think Pitt felt some things out as a team in the later stages of the game against Radford. The newcomers have felt what a regular season game feels like, and I expect them to build off of that. This one should be close, but Pitt just needs to stay patient and run their sets.

Prediction: Pitt 78-70

Houston Wilson (1-0, 0-1 ATS) - Pitt welcomes in Murray State on Friday night as they try to go 2-0. On Monday night in Pitts win against Radford, they showed they are going to be a group that has a lot of offensive options and I expect that to be shown again tonight against Murray State. I do expect this game to be closer than the Radford game but at the end of the day Pitt has more weapons where they should win easily.

Prediction: Pitt 80-69

Chris Peak (1-0, 1-0 ATS) - Murray State should provide a good challenge for Pitt early in the season. Mid-major teams give high-major teams headaches when they have talented veteran guards, and the Racers have that, so the Panthers’ back court defense is going to be tested. I think Ishmael Leggett and Damian Dunn will be up to that task (and Jaland Lowe is going to get a chance to show how he has developed on that end of the court). Down low, Pitt should have an advantage as well, and while Murray State will push the Panthers more than Radford did, I think that will be a relative comparison and Jeff Capel’s group will get a double-digit win for victory No. 2.

Prediction: Pitt 77-63