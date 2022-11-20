The Pitt men's basketball team returns to action today to host Alabama State in a conference matchup. Pitt is looking to salvage the week after a pair of losses this week in Brooklyn to Michigan and VCU. The Panthers enter this game with 1-3 record and will look to snap a current three-game skid.

Alabama State is a member of the SWAC. The Hornets are under the direction of first-year head coach Tony Madlock, who has one year of head coaching experience at South Carolina State and was an assistant coach at places like Auburn, Ole Miss, and Memphis.

The Hornets enter this game with an 0-4 record and a double-digit loss in all four of their games to this point. They are coming off a 70-57 setback to San Jose State on Tuesday, the closest game they have played all season.

TJ Madlock, the coach's son, is the team's top scorer. The 6'3" sophomore averages 14.8 points per game. He has been especially dangerous from three-point range early on this season, connecting on 45.5% of his three-pointers through four games.

This is the first-ever meeting between Pitt and Alabama State.

This Pitt team is in desperate need of a win to stop the bleeding for one, but also show signs of progress that they will be able to compete this year. The Panthers need to see better play for its backcourt, and perhaps an opponent like Alabama State is what they need to gain some confidence.

Can Pitt end its three-game losing steak? The Panrher-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (3-1): I will take the Pittsburgh Panthers at home today. No, they did not come away with a win in the Legends Classic, and at times looked disjointed on both ends of the floor. But there were times they showed a lot of promise. Even if John Hugley does not suit up, this is the kind of game where the Pitt bench should still overwhelm a winless Alabama State team that has lost all four of their games this season, all on the road, in blowouts.

Prediction: Pitt 83, Alabama State 62

Jim Hammett (3-1): Alabama State is one of the worst teams in all of Division-1, and I think that is exactly what the doctor ordered for this Pitt team after a difficult stretch of games. Pitt needs a confidence booster and Alabama State is the type of opponent this team needs to handle with ease, and I think they will. I know Pitt's not good enough to just show up and win any game, so they will need guys like Nelly Cummings and Jamarius Burton to be more efficient today. I am looking for more of an opportunity from the Diaz Graham twins this afternoon. I was intrigued by their performance against VCU, and I think they could have a bigger impact on this team than maybe we all realized, and that could be a really good thing.

Prediction: Pitt 85, Alabama State 65

Matt Steinbrink (2-2): It was not a great trip to New York for Jeff Capel and his squad. Now they return home with plenty of questions but a chance to bounce back. Even with uncertainty surrounding John Hugley and his knee, there is now a chance for this group to figure themselves out a bit. That journey starts today, and I think Pitt snaps their losing streak.

Prediction: Pitt 78, Alabama State 60

Houston Wilson (2-2): Pitt returns to action today after a 0-2 trip to Brooklyn. The competition will definitely decrease today going up against Alabama State and this could be a get right game for the Panthers as they trying to get back to their winning ways. I think the depth will wear Alabama State down in the second half helping Pitt to a win.

Prediction: Pitt 79, Alabama State 64

Chris Peak (2-2): I'm not going to overthink this one. I continue to believe that this Pitt team has a chance to be pretty solid and probably the best squad Jeff Capel has put on the court since he took over the Panthers, but the injury to John Hugley and some early-season Issues - particularly with fouls and turnovers - have held them back. I think it will be a continuing process for the better part of the non-conference schedule with steps forward and occasional regression; today will be the former, I believe. Alabama State Is decidedly not very good, and while we're still trying to figure out where Pitt will fall on that spectrum, I think the Panthers are good enough to take care of the Hornets.

Prediction: Pitt 81, Alabama State 68