Staff picks: Pitt closes out non-conference play against Sam Houston

Pitt brings a 9-2 record into this contest, with the team's last game happening back on December 11th, a 96-56 beatdown over Eastern Kentucky. The Panthers currently rank No. 11 in the NET rankings, which is good for second in the ACC, a strong place to be heading into a stretch of 19 consecutive conference games beginning January 1st.

Sam Houston was picked to finish third in the preseason, and is a contender to win the league behind the play of sensational senior guard Lamar Wilkerson. He was first team All-CUSA last season, and is averaging 20 points per game this season, one of only 22 players in the country topping that mark.

The Pitt Panthers are back in action today for a 1:00 p.m. matinee against Sam Houston at the Petersen Events Center. This game will be Pitt's final game until New Year's Day and concludes the non-conference portion of the schedule for the Panthers.

Stephen Gertz (8-3, 4-7 ATS) - Few things are simple when it comes to the game of basketball. That said, if the Pittsburgh Panthers can limit Lamar Wilkerson, they should win this one at home. Wilkerson presents a challenge for Pitt as he is a bigger guard that is shooting 49.4% on three-pointers through 11 games. The Panthers should throw multiple bodies at him and make him work on defense. Additionally, Sam Houston is one of the best teams in the country at shooting triples, so Pitt will need to bring their "A" game in that department. But this should be a game where the Panthers frontcourt overwhelms their opposition. Also, the guard tandem of Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett is still more talented than anything the Bearkats can roll out. This will follow a similar recipe that we have seen this season: Tight in the first half with Pitt pulling away in the second.

Prediction: Pitt 80-67

Jim Hammett (9-2, 6-5 ATS) - This feels like another game that can be beneficial to Pitt's metrics. The Panthers sit No. 11 in the NET right now, and while some high-major wins like Ohio State and West Virginia have helped that, I think beating mid-major teams that are threats to win their league have helped too. I could see today's game much like Pitt's game against Murray State earlier this season. Pitt won that game by 15, but had to work to get there. The Bearkats can pose similar challenges because they have a really good player in Lamar Wilkerson and these games after finals week always seem to be...unenthusiastic. I think that could spell for a close game, but in the end, if Pitt wins by double-digits, it could be a good thing. Sam Houston could very well go on to win 20 games in Conference USA. I like Pitt to win, but not cover.

Prediction: Pitt 78-66

Matt Steinbrink (8-3, 1-10 ATS) - Here we are, the last game before Christmas 2024 already. Sam Houston will be in town for a 1:00 tip on an extremely busy sports day. The Bearkats are an efficient shooting team but have been mostly overwhelmed by the trio of high major teams that they have lost to. Pitt better know where Lamar Wilkerson is at all times, or they can find themselves in a game early. Against similar opponents this year, Pitt has started slow and then pulled away late. That could be the path here again in front of a light crowd at home.

Prediction: Pitt 83-64

Houston Wilson (9-2, 5-6 ATS) - After taking an extended break for exams, Pitt is back in action today against Sam Houston State. These post-exam games can often be tricky, as teams typically need time to shake off the rust and find their rhythm again. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a few sluggish moments early on, but that’s just the nature of the beast when coming off a layoff. That said, Pitt’s talent, athleticism, and overall skill level are simply too much for Sam Houston State to handle over the course of 40 minutes. Expect Pitt to pull away late and secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Pitt 80-67

Chris Peak (9-2, 6-5 ATS) - Pitt's final non-conference opponent of the season is a 6-5 team from Conference USA, and while Sam Houston does have a really good wing in Lamar Wilkerson, the Bearkats have also lost to Baylor and Indiana by a combined total of 63 points. I don't know If Pitt will get that far ahead of SHSU, largely because the first game back after an extended break can sometimes be a bit slow. But the Panthers should win comfortably, led by the guards and (ideally) featuring some depth players getting extended minutes.

Prediction: Pitt 86-66