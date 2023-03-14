Stephen Gertz (24-9): With the status of Federiko Federiko unknown and given the way the Pittsburgh Panthers have played over the last two weeks, I am still taking them. If their offense can put up somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 points, which would be a good number against Mississippi State, their defense might still give up 80 points to a rather challenged offense. Pitt has yielded 81.7 points per game to their opponents over the last seven contests. That includes both the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Two teams that average just below 70 points per game on the season. You know who else averages below 70 points per game, the Bulldogs at 65.9. MSU is not exactly humming on offense right now, however; they are 7-44 (15.9%) on three-pointers over their last 3 games. Given that, it is hard to see them going on a sustained run, but is the Panthers defense good enough to prevent it and also help them go on a run of their own? This is an interesting matchup for sure with both teams coming off blowout losses and have not had the most inspiring March. Both are very experienced teams. I am taking Pitt because I do not think Mississippi State will be able to separate from the Panthers and they will ultimately shoot the ball well enough to come away with a narrow victory. Jamarius Burton needs to be special and both Blake Hinson and Nelly Cummings need to shoot about 40% on triples combined. But there seems to be a path for that. Whereas the Bulldogs need someone to really have a great game, offensively, besides Tolu Smith.

Houston Wilson (23-10): It is great to be able to make a prediction for a NCAA Tournament game even if it is a play-in game but the quest to Houston for a final four officially begins for Pitt tonight against Mississippi State. Thanks to Pitt's success early on in the year and throughout ACC play, Pitt found themselves as one of the last four teams in. There is a big question mark as to whether Pitt’s starting center Federiko Federiko will be in the lineup tonight as he is battling an injury he suffered in the ACC Tournament. It is going to be important for Pitt’s offense to show up. In their last game against Duke, it was extremely tough for them to get good shots and when they did, barely anything was going in for them. Tolu Smith is Mississippi State’s go-to player and if Federiko is out tonight, that will be a big advantage for the Bulldogs. I think this will be a one-possession game heading into the final media timeout, but Pitt's guard play will eventually lead them to secure a win tonight and advance to the next round to face Iowa State. Pitt wins tonight.

Matt Steinbrink (19-14): This Mississippi State team is similar to a throwback Big East team. There are five seniors and three juniors on the roster and it is one of the best defensive units that Pitt has seen. Something has to give tonight, as the Bulldogs allow opponents just 31% shooting from three. This is where Pitt is the most explosive and dangerous. Each time the Panthers have been held down from three, it was trouble. Can they figure out the defense and get good looks? We will see. Blake Hinson usually doesn't have a problem getting his shot off against anyone but this group could test that. This Mississippi State team is also a good rebounding team, averaging 12.8 offensive rebounds per game. That figure is good for 15th in the country. The team clearly has holes and they struggle to shoot the ball. However, they are capable of putting it together and scoring just enough and have beaten a handful of quality teams this season. So despite being 8-10 in the SEC, this team is dangerous and can be a pain to play against. The bad news for Pitt is that they may be without center Federiko Federiko. If he misses the game with injury, it will put a lot of pressure and stress on Pitt's young interior depth. The good news, regardless of his status, is that the three can offset and erase any disadvantage they may have at center. The caveat is that they need to make shots. Mississippi State also won't run away from you or go on big scoring runs. The game figures to be a half court game that could be ugly for large stretches. A good defensive team and first round nerves could lead to a lower scoring output. I think this one will be very close and uncomfortable for Pitt. If Federiko plays, I think he can at least make things difficult for Tolu Smith and Ptt has played well against this style this season. If he doesn't play, it may be a miserable night for the Panthers. Look for the Bulldogs to dominate the glass either way. If Federiko is out, it could be a terrifying disadvantage for Capel. I think Pitt will rely on Blake Hinson and they make just enough threes to advance.

Jim Hammett (23-10): Mississippi State is 331st in the country in three-pointers made per game with 5.5. The Bulldogs are not a great outside shooting team, and only one player averages double figures, and that is their big man Tolu Smith. The 6'11" center is a very good problem and can provide a matchup problem for the Panthers, especially with Federiko Federiko's status up in the air as Jeff Capel called him a game time decision. I sort of expect Federiko to play and either way, I like Pitt's chances. I think the Panthers can knock down some three-pointers tonight and Jamarius Burton will be the leader he has been all year and find a way to get Pitt to Friday.

Chris Peak (23-10): I’ll be honest: I haven’t watched a lot of Mississippi State this season. I imagine that’s the case for most of us. But in the crash course we’ve all taken over the last two days, it seems clear that the Bulldogs have some strengths. Fortunately, most of those strengths aren’t exactly the strengths that have beat Pitt this season. Namely, I’m talking about scoring, shooting the three well and having a center who can stretch out to the arc. Mississippi State is very good at defense and rebounding, which is a concern, but I think this is very much a game Pitt can win. Federiko Federiko’s presence will be helpful in working to contain Tolu Smith; that will be a key matchup. But I’m looking for Nelly Cummings to draw on his NCAA Tournament experience and I’m looking for Pitt’s other veteran guards to step into the spotlight. I think Cummings, Jamarius Burton and Nike Sibande, in particular, will have big games tonight and lead Pitt into the field of 64 with a win.

