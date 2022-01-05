Staff picks: Pitt and Louisville meet in an ACC clash
After a week off, the Pitt basketball team returns to action on Wednesday night for an ACC showdown against the Louisville Cardinals. The Panthers' game on Saturday against Virginia Tech was postpo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news