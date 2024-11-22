Staff picks: How will Pitt fare in first round of The Greenbrier Tip-Off?

Later today will be the first time Pitt and LSU have met since 1969, back when Pistol Pete Maravich suited up for the Tigers. It’s a new-looking opponent for Jeff Capel’s team, but also a familiar assignment. Under Capel’s watch, Pitt is 5-3 in neutral-site non-conference games and will be looking to improve on that record today.

This will be a new challenge for the Panthers, as this appears to be their toughest opponent yet. Pitt is undefeated with an average margin of victory of 29 points through five games, including a 93-48 beatdown over VMI earlier this week, so the team has not been overly tested. Plus, this will be the team's first game out of the Petersen Events Center this season.

So far, so good, however, as the Tigers do hold a solid 11-point victory over Kansas State on their resume. LSU has four guys scoring double figures, led by 6’3” senior guard Cam Carter, who tops the team in scoring at 17.8 per game, and is shooting a scorching-hot 57.1% from three this season.

Pitt’s first test in the two-game event will be a 2:30 tip against undefeated LSU out of the SEC. The Tigers are coached by Matt McMahon, who is in his third season with the program. McMahon came to Baton Rouge after a successful seven-year run at Murray State, where he took the Racers to three NCAA Tournaments.

The Pitt Panthers are off to a 5-0 start, but should see their toughest challenge later today. Pitt will be in West Virginia to take part in The Greenbrier Tip-Off on the grounds of the plush resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Stephen Gertz (5-0, 3-2 ATS) - The first neutral site test for both teams and the best opponent they have played to this point as well. I am getting WVU vibes here in terms of LSU having a transfer portal roster that may still need some time to gel. Especially if the Pittsburgh Panthers come out hot. The Tigers defend the three-point line better than any other team in the country, but Pitt has found success at the rim this season. LSU is good at getting teams to play one-on-one basketball which can also play into the Panthers’ hand. If Pitt takes care of the ball and at least two of their three guards come to play, then I think they will prevail.

Prediction: Pitt 75-70

Jim Hammett (5-0, 3-2 ATS) - I actually like Pitt's schedule distribution so far, because they have been given different looks. The Panthers played a scrappy Murray State team, which is the type of mid-major you could see in March. They have also gotten to play in a packed-house rivalry game against West Virginia. And now, the schedule has them playing an intriguing neutral site game. LSU will likely be the most athletic team Pitt has seen to date. Both of the big guys for the Tigers were former top-100 recruits, and senior guard Cam Carter has been shooting the lights out as well.

There is some talent here to deal with for Jeff Capel's squad, but this Pitt team already seems to have gelled more quickly than maybe the previous two seasons. Four of Pitt's six main players were around last season. I think because of that, they should have the upper hand. November basketball can tend to be sloppy for everyone, but when you have a group with cohesion, that can make a difference. LSU's top three scorers are all guards, who are all in their first year with the program. I just tend to think a Leggett/Lowe-led backcourt is going to have the edge.

Prediction: Pitt 78-68

Matt Steinbrink (5-0, 0-5 ATS) - This afternoon is the first real test for the Panthers. LSU has SEC athletes with a strong backcourt and scoring punch from the shooting guard spot. It is the first game away from the Pete for the Panthers, so I expect it to be a little sloppy to start. In the end, I believe Pitt has more balance and the perimeter trio should prove to be the difference.

Prediction: Pitt 76-69

Houston Wilson (5-0, 3-2 ATS) - Pitt has a great opportunity to win another power five game this afternoon against LSU at the Greenbrier Tip Off. I think the key for Pitt today is getting off to a fast start as I believe if they get up early, they can really dictate the game from start to finish. If Pitt continues to get a lot of scoring from multiple guys as they currently have five players averaging double digits, this team is going to be really tough to beat. LSU doesn’t have the personnel to keep up with Pitt if Pitt does what they do best.

Prediction: Pitt 77-70

Chris Peak (4-0, 3-2 ATS) - I'm going to keep betting on Pitt's guards until they give me reason not to. Yes, LSU is an SEC team. Yes, this is Pitt's biggest test of the season. Yes, it's the Panthers' first game away from home. But when you have veteran guards, you can win a lot - regardless of who you're playing or where you're playing them. This isn't Brooklyn in November of 2023 when Bub Carrington saw real pressure for the first time. Jaland Lowe, Ishmael Leggett and Damian Dunn have been through the battles, and they're going to carry Pitt to victory today.

Prediction: Pitt 79-69