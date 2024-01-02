The Pitt Panthers will face a tough challenge on a short turnaround as No. 8 North Carolina comes to the Petersen Events Center tonight for a nationally televised game at 7:00 p.m. The Tar Heels brings a 9-3 record into this one and will likely be the most talented team Pitt has seen to date.

Jeff Capel’s team is coming off of a disappointing 81-73 loss to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. The loss to the Orange dropped the Panthers' record to 0-2 in ACC play and the team will need a big effort today to avoid that 0-3 deficit. Pitt’s loss to Syracuse was especially frustrating because the team built up an 11-point advantage in the early stages of the second half, but poor free throw shooting and committing 15 turnovers ultimatley doomed their chances.

Can Pitt get things fixed for today and pull a big upset at home? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (10-3): The North Carolina Tar Heels will come into the Pete battle tested. They have already beaten three ranked opponents in their first 12 games and have played five total such opponents. A deep, experienced team led by Armando Bacot and RJ Davis that has benefited from the additions of Harrison Ingram (Stanford) and Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame). North Carolina is a well-rounded defensive team that cleans the glass. On offense, they are efficient and do not turn the ball over. Pitt is going to have their hands full and as a team that is currently not playing all that well, collectively, I cannot find a compelling reason to pick the Panthers. They need everyone to play at their best. Even if Blake Hinson bounces back, Bub Carrington needs to be excellent, Ishmael Leggett needs to be visible, and their frontcourt is going to need to hold up against Bacot. At least one of those things is not going to happen.

Prediction: North Carolina 80-72

Jim Hammett (10-3): North Carolina obviously presents a lot of challenges, perhaps none bigger than Armando Bacot. Pitt is struggling at defending the post and Bacot is of course one of the best big men in college basketball, plus he has a great supporting cast of shooters and quick guards and the fast-paced Tar Heels can attack teams from everywhere. Given that Pitt is coming off of a tough defeat, North Carolina is not the team the Panthers would like to see. There is some saving grace, however. For a top 10 team coming to town, Pitt is not a big underdog according to Vegas and part of that may be due to some of the success the Panthers have had against the Tar Heels. Pitt swept the RJ Davis and Bacot-led Tar Heels last season and Jeff Capel has a winning record against UNC as Pitt’s head coach. I think Pitt will be able to score with the Tar Heels, but when push comes to shove, I’m not sure they will be able to keep North Carolina away from the basket for 40 minutes. I have the Tar Heels pulling away from Pitt late.

Prediction: North Carolina 77-71

Matt Steinbrink (11-2): Pitt has actually had success against North Carolina recently. In this particular matchup, I’m not a big fan of it from Pittsburgh side. Federiko Federiko made things uncomfortable for Armando Bacot last season, but he has not been the same player this season. Guillermo Diaz Graham will challenge Bacot offensively with his range, but I have concerns over Bacot’s advantage physically. Then in the backcourt, you have to worry about Davis going off. This Tar Heel team is really solid and balanced. They have a bit of a hole at shooting guard and aren’t a perfect team. Therefore, it is a game that Pitt can steal if they shoot the three well. Had Caleb Love returned to North Carolina, they would likely be a national title favorite.

Prediction: North Carolina 81-73

Houston Wilson (10-3): Pitt is in the middle of a very tough stretch and the challenge gets more difficult tonight as they play host to UNC. UNC has the looks of being one of the best teams in the ACC and a team that could make a serious run in March during the NCAA Tournament. Having Armando Bacot back for another year has been playing a huge part in that but so has his senior guard RJ Davis, who is averaging 21.7 points this year. Being at home, I believe that Pitt can maybe shoot their way to stay in the game late but ultimately I see UNC squeezing this one out.

Prediction: North Carolina 81-75

Chris Peak (9-4): I really went back and forth on this. Can Pitt play in a track meet with a team that’s averaging 86 points per game? Can Blake Hinson bounce back from a quiet afternoon in Syracuse? Can Bub Carrington cut down on the turnovers? Can Ishmael Leggett emerge from what appears to be a midwinter slumber? Can this team make free throws? Lots of questions - almost too many to expect all of them to end up in Pitt’s favor. But there are a couple things I’m counting on tonight. I’m counting on Hinson finding better opportunities. I’m counting on Pitt leaving fewer than 16 points at the free throw line. I’m counting on Leggett making more of an impact (not only was he held to five points at Syracuse, but he only shot two free throws; he needs to be more aggressive). The biggest question marks to me are how Carrington plays in his third ACC game and whether Federiko Federiko and Guillermo Diaz Graham can make life difficult for Armando Bacot. Do I believe in those things enough to predict a Pitt win? I think I do. There will be progress and improvement all season; the Panthers need a step like that tonight. Pitt will rebound well, Hinson will come out looking to lead the team, Carrington will seize a big-stage opportunity, Leggett will bully his way to the basket and the centers will make their first big impact with some early fouls on Bacot. I think the Panthers win the track meet.

Prediction: Pitt 84-81