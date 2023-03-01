Notre Dame is an experienced team with plenty of dangerous weapons on offense, but for whatever reason the Irish have not been able to click this season. Mike Brey's squad comes into tonight's game with a 10-19 record and have lost seven games in a row. The veteran trio of Nate Laszewski, Dane Goodwin, and Cormac Ryan can all knock down shots from the perimeter, so despite the record, this can be a tricky game.

Stephen Gertz (21-8): It seems like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are due. They have lost 11 of their last 12 games. Their lone win was at home against the Louisville Cardinals, which does not say much. However, they had a chance to beat the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers on the road but came up short on their final possession. All that said, I do not think they have enough to beat the surging Pittsburgh Panthers. For starters, they do not force a lot of turnovers and do not crash the offensive glass. Both of those things have worked in favor of opposing teams when they have beaten Pitt. They are a good three-point shooting team, but so are the Panthers. Looking at the matchups, I feel that the backcourt for Pitt will at least play someone to a draw, at worst. But Nate Laszewski presents problems for the Panthers along the same lines as Grant Basile. I do not think this will be a blowout, but even for a veteran group like Notre Dame, it is hard to just flip a switch.

Pitt 73, Notre Dame 64

Houston Wilson (20-9): Pitt travels to Notre Dame for their last road game of the year and with another win tonight, it sets up a monster game on Saturday against Miami. Earlier in the year, I thought Notre Dame was a lot better than their record and they still might be but it has been a rough few months in South Bend. This group is talented and for it to be Mike Brey's last home game coaching Notre Dame, you know it is going to be rocking in there tonight. I think Pitt will be able to take full advantage of their size down and go to work in the low post. The Pitt guards match up well with the Notre Dame guards, but I can see the Irish making tough shots to stay in this game tonight. No easy task will be had tonight for Pitt but I think they squeak this one out.

Prediction: Pitt 76, Notre Dame 71

Matt Steinbrink (16-13): This matchup is a major mismatch on paper. The problem is that the games aren't played on paper. The atmosphere and environment is the concern, as there will be a strong showing of support for Coach Brey in what figures to be his last game in charge of the program. Pitt has not played well in this series either, especially in South Bend. Then you consider that Notre Dame is again a solid three point shooting team and the fact that Blake Hinson has not shot it well away from home. For as bad as Notre Dame's record is, you can see how it sets up to be a dangerous game. Pitt is not at their best when entering the ball to the post, but they may want to attack that angle and be more aggressive. They need to force Laszewski to play defense and possibly put him into foul trouble. Pitt has the edge off the dribble and athletically so they need to mix that in as well. Just simply having this game turn into a three point shooting contest may not be the recipe in this one, even as good as Pitt can be in that area. I think the game will be closer than some think but Notre Dame is 2-16 for a reason.

Prediction: Pitt 81, Notre Dame 73

Jim Hammett (21-8): Pitt is just 11-21 all-time in South Bend, so while they are the better team coming into tonight, history tells us this will be a difficult game. There are other factors that can make this game tricky for Jeff Capel's team as well. After a long and successful run, it appears Mike Brey's time is done at Notre Dame, so that could give the crowd a little more energy than usual for a 10-win team in March. The other factor at play is that Notre Dame shoots the ball very well. The Irish have six players with at least 25 made threes on the year, so they can be very dangerous to defend on the outside. Notre Dame also boasts one of the best big guys in the league in Nate Laszewski, who averages 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Again, there are definitely some challenges, but the way Pitt played on Saturday, this team can make life difficult on Notre Dame just the same. Pitt also shoots it well and they have won 8 out of their last nine games. The Panthers are kind of rolling right now and in the middle of a conference title race. I think this game will be close, but leaders like Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings will push ahead and lead the team to a win to set up a showdown on Saturday against Miami.

Prediction: Pitt 78, Notre Dame 73

Chris Peak (21-8): There are certainly plenty of storylines heading into tonight’s game. For Notre Dame, it’s Senior Night and Mike Brey’s final game in South Bend. For Pitt, there’s an opportunity to clinch at least a share of the ACC regular-season championship. The potential for heightened emotion from Notre Dame’s players is lurking out there, given Brey’s finale, but I am inclined to think that Pitt’s players are motivated heading into tonight as well. They’ve avoided talking about the big picture for long enough: tonight they have a chance to achieve something tangible, and I think they’ll seize it. Notre Dame has played a lot of close games lately; after beating Louisville at the end of January, the Irish lost to Wake Forest by 17 but haven’t lost by double digits since. Of course, they have lost seven in a row, but they had two-point losses to Georgia Tech and Virginia and four-point losses to Duke and North Carolina in that stretch. Still, I think the cream - Pitt - continues to rise to the top. I think the usual suspects do their usual things. And I think the Panthers have success on the glass, since Notre Dame is one of the worst rebounding teams in the ACC. It might not be a blowout, but I believe it will be a Pitt win.

Prediction: Pitt 77, Notre Dame 71