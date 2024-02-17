The Pitt Panthers return home on a bit of a roll. Pitt has now won four consecutive games including a 74-63 upset win over No. 21 Virginia on Tuesday night. Overall the Panthers have won six out of their last seven and have climbed into the top half of the ACC standings. Pitt’s recent surge has also put the team back into the NCAA Tournament discussion as well.

There is a good wave of energy around Jeff Capel’s team at the moment and the task is to keep it going. Pitt will play host to Louisville tonight for a 6:30 tip at the Petersen Events Center set to be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Panthers have to continue to stack wins, but also avoid bad losses.

Louisville comes into tonight’s game with a record of 8-17 overall. The Cardinals are tied with Georgia Tech at the bottom of the ACC with a 3-11 league record. Pitt defeated Louisville on the road back on January 6th by an 83-70 decision at the KFC Yum! Center.

It has been a struggle for second-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne as he is just 12-45 to date. He does seem to have his team playing better of late, as the Cardinals have split their past four games and nearly took down Syracuse back on February 7th. Despite the poor record, Louisville does have some players Pitt needs to be mindful of heading into tonight’s game.

Mike James leads the Cardinals with 13.5 point per game. Junior big man Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scores 12.3 and grabs a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game, and also freshman Ty-Laur Johnson has played better of late and leads the team in assists (3.9) and steals (1.3).

Louisville has historically dominated this matchup with a 21-10 record against Pitt, although the Panthers have won four straight in this series. Can Jeff Capel’s team keep it going? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (16-8): A game that the Pittsburgh Panthers cannot afford to lose and one that I do not believe they will. The Louisville Cardinals are the worst team that Pitt has played since...the Louisville Cardinals. Opposing teams have efficient games from the field against Louisville as they do not defend the three-point line very well and are extremely bad at defending two-point shots. Their guards do get into the paint with regularity and are able to draw contact to get to the free throw line. But I think the Panthers will be prepared for that a little more this time around. Also, I do not see the Cardinals shooting 51.1% from the field and 47.6% on triples like they did inside the KFC Yum! Center in early January. To that point, Mike James dropped 23 points last time against Pitt which started a three-game stretch in which he scored at least 20 points. James has since cooled off considerably. On the other side of things, every Panther is playing at a high-level right now. Jaland Lowe and Bub Carrington are playing well beyond their years, and this will be the second time they have seen UL. Blake Hinson has been consistently unstoppable for stretches and Pitt is getting enough from Federiko Federiko and Diaz Graham in the front court that it is at least cancelling out the front court of opposing teams.

Prediction: Pitt 80-65

Jim Hammett (17-7): This game needs to simply be about taking care of business. This Pitt team has clawed tooth and nail to get back into the NCAA Tournament discussion and beat some really good teams in order to get there. The Panthers need to just beat Louisville so they do not waste the work they just accomplished. I think Jeff Capel and his team understand what is at stake right now and should enter the game focused. Louisville won’t be a pushover. The Cardinals have played better lately, but they should not be able to keep up with Pitt for 40 minutes on the road. The Panthers’ three-guard look has really given them an edge of late and I expect them to carry that good play into today. Louisville might be able to stop Carrington, Leggett, or Lowe individually but certainly not all three.

Prediction: Pitt 75-63

Matt Steinbrink (18-6): Every single game is live or die for this Pitt team now. They’ve fought back to earn the right to play in meaningful games, and here we are. This Louisville team has been feisty these last four games, but they are a bit banged up now as well. This Pitt team has been one of the best road teams in the country, but now it’s time to get it done at home as well. With a chance to get to 8-6 and move closer to the top four group of the league, this is one they need to get. Doesn’t matter what it looks like or by how many, but win and move on. The Cardinals have a few individual players that can put up stats on just about anyone, but they lack the depth and cohesiveness of a good team.

Prediction: Pitt 83-74

Houston Wilson (16-8): After beating Virginia earlier in the week, Pitt has officially become the hottest team in the ACC. With their play recently, they still have a pulse for getting into the NCAA Tournament but have no margin for error. Today they host a Louisville team who has been a disaster this year so there is no reason for Pitt to slip up this evening. This will also be a rematch from an earlier season game in January where Pitt won 83-70. If Pitt does everything they are supposed to do and play like they have been the past few weeks, they should take care of business and I don’t see any reason to believe they will not do that.

Prediction: Pitt 85-71

Chris Peak (15-9): Pitt's hot right now, and I don't think Louisville is the team to put a stop to it. Blake Hinson, Bub Carrington and Jaland Lowe combined for 46 points in the last game against the Cardinals; add Ishmael Leggett to the mix - he missed that game due to injury - and the Panthers should be even more potent. From scoring to rebounding to defense, Jeff Capel's crew is doing so many things right now, and I think that keeps up tonight at home against the worst team In the ACC.

Prediction: Pitt 81-69