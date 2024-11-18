Staff picks: Can Pitt start 5-0 for the first time since 2018?

For Pitt’s end, this is a game where the Panthers just need to keep it rolling and do what they have been doing. Pitt has not started 5-0 since the 2018-19 campaign, which was the first season under Capel. All the Panthers need to do is take care of business against a team they are favored to beat by 31.5 points.

Of VMI’s two victories, two have come over non Division-1 competition. Still, that’s big for third-year head coach Andrew Wilson, who has already matched last season’s win total as he tried to get this program, which hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1977, off and running. 6’8” sophomore Augustus Kiudulas is the player to watch for VMI, as he tops the team in scoring (21.8) and rebounding (8.0) in four games played. Fellow 6’8” sophomore TJ Johnson is also worth monitoring, as he has reached double figures in all five games played.

The Panthers have won all four games by double digits to date, and tonight’s matchup could be more of the same. VMI brings a 4-1 record into tonight’s contest, though that could be a bit smoke in mirrors. The Keydets were picked to finish last in the 10-team SoCon preseason poll. VMI posted a 4-28 record a season ago, and currently sits as the No. 340 ranked team out of 364 Division-1 programs according to KenPom.com .

Stephen Gertz (4-0, 3-1 ATS) - There probably is not an easier game on the schedule than this one. The VMI Keydets come into this game 4-1 but have played a cupcake schedule. They are one of the least efficient teams in the country, bad defensively, and allow teams to fire away from deep. The Pittsburgh Panthers really just need to not have a mental hangover from Friday. I do not think they will. VMI will be overwhelmed at every position. For Pitt, this is about getting key rotation players more floor time as they prepare for the more difficult road games ahead.

Prediction: Pitt 88-58

Jim Hammett (4-0, 3-1 ATS) - Pitt has won its first four games by an average of 22 points. This Panthers team has yet to be really tested, and I don’t think tonight will change that all too much. The game within the game is seeing if Pitt can cover 31.5 points, of course. I think there is a decent chance of that happening. Damian Dunn and Ishmael Leggett have been tremendous thus far, and Pitt still managed to thrash West Virginia with Jaland Lowe not shooting the ball well. Pitt simply has a lethal guard trio that most teams, especially ones picked towards the bottom of the SoCon, will have trouble stopping.

Prediction: Pitt 100-67

Matt Steinbrink (4-0, 0-4 ATS) - The VMI Keydets have a lot of admirable student athletes on their team, but it is not a group that is going to scare an ACC team on the court. Pitt basically has the advantage at every spot and have an extra day’s rest here. West Virginia never threatened Pitt, but they were certainly physical and aggressive. The Panthers will not see that tonight. It would be nice if Jaland Lowe can find his shot again, starting tonight. This would also be the game to get Amsal Delalic some minutes so that he can find some rhythm before the competition picks up.

Prediction: Pitt 89-56

Houston Wilson (4-0, 2-2 ATS) - Believe it or not, VMI is off to one of its better starts in quite some time this year and has already matched its win total from last year. With all that being said, the Keydets have not faced an opponent like Pitt this year. Pitt is up to 19 in the latest Kenpom rankings, which is its highest ranking on that platform in quite some time. Tonight should be no issue for Pitt, as this is the lowest-ranked team they will face all year. Pitt wins big.

Prediction: 101-61

Chris Peak (4-0, 3-1 ATS) - I still can't get over how Pitt defended against West Virginia, and that's a big part of why I think the Panthers will roll tonight against VMI. The other part is the Panthers' outstanding play at guard; Jaland Lowe, Damian Dunn and Ishmael Leggett are going to give Pitt a chance to win in most games - especially against overmatched opponents like VMI. I was tempted to follow Jim and Houston and pick Pitt to hit triple digits, but I think I'll go just shy of that.

Prediction: 99-70