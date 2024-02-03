Pitt scored its first home conference win of the year on Wednesday night with a 77-72 triumph over Wake Forest. The Panthers will have a chance to add another one this evening as they get set to host Notre Dame for a 6:00 p.m. contest at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt’s season has been a roller coaster at times, but the team has won three of its last four and have seemingly found a bit of momentum. There is an opportunity to strike again tonight, as the opponent is one of the bottom teams in the ACC.

Micah Shrewsberry is in his first season guiding Notre Dame. The former Penn State coach had an impressive season with the Nittany Lions a year ago, but he certainly walked into a rebuilding job in South Bend. Notre Dame enters this contest having lost five consecutive games and a 7-14 overall record.

Pitt should have the upper hand today, but of course history is not on its side. Notre Dame has won five consecutive meetings in the series. Can Pitt stack another important conference win and snap a losing streak to the Irish? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks for today’s game.

Stephen Gertz (15-6): Winners of three of their last four games, the Pittsburgh Panthers are rolling right now having just picked up their first home victory against an ACC team this season on Wednesday. They are likely going to get their second conference win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish later tonight. Notre Dame has lost five straight contests and has just one away victory all year. The Fighting Irish have a talented guard trio of their own, led by freshman Markus Burton. But he is their lone player that averages double-figures in the scoring column and is not overly efficient. As a team, ND is very inefficient and likes to chuck a lot of three-pointers. They defend two-pointers well and clean the glass on the defensive end, but do not force a lot of turnovers. If Pitt comes out focused and aggressive, they have a chance to lead this one from start to finish. Their 7.5-man rotation is going to catch up to them at some point, but not in early February. The Panthers have more offensive pieces and should have a good game plan to limit Notre Dame's lone threat.

Prediction: Pitt 70-61

Jim Hammett (14-7): Pitt has had some moderate success in the past couple of weeks having won three out of four. I think one of the more positive developments from this recent stretch is that all eight players in the rotation currently have had something to do with the team's success. On Wednesday, it was Will Jeffress having a big moment, but Carrington, Hinson, Leggett, Lowe, Federiko, Guillermo, and Austin have all done good things thinking back to wins over Duke and Georgia Tech as well. In a sense, it feels like this team is finally healthy and clicking because of it. I’ve been particularly impressed with Ish Leggett. He’s been on a good run of late and has seemingly embraced a good sixth man mentality. Notre Dame has a pair of good freshman guards in Marcus Burton and Micah Shrewsberry, but I’m not quite sure they are as good as Pitt’s freshman pairing, but the difference is they do not have a Leggett to calm things down. Put me down for another big game from Ish and Pitt wins.

Prediction: Pitt 75-63

Matt Steinbrink (16-5): Pitt has started to climb out of the hole they initially dug, and are firmly working their way back to the middle of the league. Hosting the Irish at home today is an absolute must win. The Irish have produced a couple of surprising upset wins because of Shrewsberry’s competitiveness. He has had several targeted post game appearances where he has challenged his team. However, there just isn’t enough there. The Irish struggle to score and while Burton can score the ball a bit, it isn’t always efficient. This series has been a nightmare for Pitt recently, but the Panthers have the much better team in this matchup. There is still plenty of time for this team to come together and see what kind of run they can make. This game is one they should dominate and continue to gain momentum.

Prediction: Pitt 74-65

Houston Wilson (14-7): Pitt will try and make it two wins in a row today as they play host to Notre Dame. After Pitt’s win against Wake Forest earlier this week, Pitt should have good momentum against a much weaker Notre Dame team. Notre Dame got off to an impressive start to ACC play but since then they have lost five in a row. This is a a great opportunity for Pitt to secure another conference win as they are much more talented team than the Irish. Expect Notre Dame to keep it close during the first half with Pitt gaining control in the second half.

Prediction: Pitt 77-65

Chris Peak (13-8): I hate making the clean sweep, but I like Pitt to win tonight, too. I think Notre Dame is better than its record, but I also think the Panthers are rounding into form. They have yet to put together a complete game, but they’re getting closer, and they showed it even in the loss at Miami. Pitt’s postseason chances are hanging on by a thread, but I’m thinking more about how the Panthers have been playing lately. Jaland Lowe has been great (until the Wake Forest game), while Bub Carrington, Blake Hinson and Ishmael Leggett have been getting consistently more efficient. I don’t know if all four of them will have a big game tonight, but I think enough of them will - and the Panthers will play strong on defense - to get another win.

Prediction: Pitt 72-65