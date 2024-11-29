Staff picks: Can Pitt secure a road win over a Big Ten opponent?

Pitt will be in Columbus today to take on Ohio State for a Black Friday non-conference game. The game is set for 2:30 with coverage on NBC’s steaming service Peacock.
This is not part of some challenge, a neutral site game, tournament. Today’s game with Ohio State is simply a true road game against a power conference opponent. It feels like Jeff Capel added today’s game to help create more chances for his team to stack a better tournament resume.
The Panthers are 6-1 to date, with their lone loss occurring on Sunday, an 81-75 loss to No. 19 Wisconsin in the Greenbrier Tip-Off. The defeat did not seem to diminish Pitt’s season all that much, as the team climbed to No. 25 in this week’s Coaches Poll.
The Panthers are being directed by arguably the best point guard in the country. Jaland Lowe is the only player in Division-1 averaging 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game at the moment. The Panthers will need him to maintain that level, or take it up a notch in the absence of Damian Dunn.
Pitt lost senior Damian Dunn in the opening minutes of the Wisconsin game. On Monday, he had surgery on a dislocated thumb, which will sideline him at least six weeks. Dunn had been the team’s second leading scorer going into the Greenbrier and his presence will be missed.
The game with Ohio State was going to be tough with Dunn, and it won’t be any easier without him. The Buckeyes are a talented, guard-driven team led by a new coach who has brought on some energy.
Despite taking over on an interim basis, Jake Diebler led Ohio State to a strong finish and a little run in the NIT, leading to him securing the job. His team is 5-1 this season and owns a top-25 upset win over Texas. The Buckeyes are lighting it up offensively, and have scored over 100 in their two most recent wins over Campbell and Green Bay.
Ohio State is doing most of its damage from the outside. John Mobley Jr. is a true freshman and is not even a starter, but is averaging 15.4 points per game and is shooting a ridiculous 59.4% from three-point range. Bruce Thornton is matching that 15.4 point per game average, and is also 50% from deep.
The Buckeyes can fill it up from the outside, and they almost have to at the moment. Starting center Aaron Bradshaw is out with an ongoing legal issue. Bradshaw was averaging only 7.8 points per game over the first four, but the Kentucky transfer also was the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2023. The loss of a highly-ranked 7-footer is always going to be a significant factor.
Ohio State is favored by about three points in this one, with the home couort advantage likely factored into that line. Either way, this looks to be an even matchup with each side down a key piece.
This would be an impressive statement if Jeff Capel’s team can secure road win over a Big Ten opponent. Can the Panthers pull it off? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.
Stephen Gertz (6-1, 3-4 ATS) - If this game was at home and Damian Dunn available, I would be leaning towards the Pittsburgh Panthers. Even on a neutral site I might be inclined. But with this being Pitt's first true road test and Dunn out for roughly six weeks, I do not see them figuring this out quite yet. His absence is brutal in that he was one of the Panthers’ best perimeter defenders and was their primary ballhandler when Jaland Lowe naturally needed some rest. Dunn's presence also allowed head coach Jeff Capel to stagger minutes between him, Lowe, and Ishmael Leggett to ensure that at least two of them were on the floor at the same time. That is no longer possible. This does create opportunities for Brandin Cummings to have more floor time and gain valuable experience. I think Cummings will get there but he has not shown great comfort running the show, as expected. There are just so many negative cascading effects here on the road against a good opponent. Ohio State has good size and experience, is battled tested already, and has more continuity than some of the other transfer portal built teams that Pitt has already played (WVU, LSU)
Prediction: Ohio State 75-68
Jim Hammett (6-1, 4-3 ATS) - I like this kind of game and there should be more of it in college basketball. You don’t always need to play in a ballroom, or a high school gym, and sometimes a half empty NBA arena to get a quality non conference game. Just call up one of the nearest power conference teams and get together for a game. Pitt going to Columbus gives this team an opportunity to pick up a quality win. If they are as good as I think they can be, then this is a task they are certainly up for today. The Panthers won plenty of games on the road recently with guys like Jaland Lowe, Ishmael Leggett, Zack Austin, and Guillermo Diaz Graham understanding what it takes to make this happen. Losing Damian Dun stings. Plus Ohio State is a skilled team. It’s not an easy challenge, but I believe Jeff Capel comes up with plan to account for the loss of Dunn, and his star backcourt guts one out in a close game.
Prediction: Pitt 71-68
Matt Steinbrink (6-1, 0-7 ATS) - The Buckeyes will be a tough challenge for this Pitt team. They make a lot of threes, about 11 per game. They are also balanced with five different players averaging double figures. Similar to Pitt, it is a perimeter-oriented team with several guards that can score. The center spot is really where Pitt needs to take advantage of. The front court will have a size advantage and the Panthers’ guards could benefit from help in this one. In the end, I think being away from home and acclimating to a new rotation will prove to be too tough with the Buckeyes’ guards and balanced attack. Of course Pitt is capable of winning this game, and it would certainly be a huge resume builder.
Prediction: Ohio State 80-75
Houston Wilson (6-1, 3-4 ATS) - Pitt looks to rebound this afternoon against another Big Ten opponent, Ohio State. While the Buckeyes boast a talented roster, they’ll once again be without Aaron Bradshaw, who remains away from the team. Despite Damian Dunn’s absence for the next six weeks, Pitt has the depth and personnel to compete. Even without Dunn, I believe Pitt has the tools to overcome his absence and make a strong statement. Pitt secures a narrow road win.
Prediction: Pitt 81-79
Chris Peak (6-1, 4-3 ATS) - The Wisconsin game did little to change my opinion about this Pitt team, and while Damian Dunn's injury is a setback, I'm optimistic even in the face of his six-week absence. I think it will provide lots of opportunities for Brandin Cummings and Amsal Delalic, and by the time the calendar turns to 2025, I think those two will be playing pretty well. That doesn't help today, of course, but I do think Delalic is going to break out today. He had his best game on Sunday against Wisconsin, and I think he'll build on it. Throw in some positive regressions In three-point shooting from Jaland Lowe and Guillermo Diaz Graham as well as Ishmael Leggett doing Ishmael Leggett things and I think Pitt is in line for an upset on the road this afternoon.
Prediction: Pitt 77-72