Staff picks: Can Pitt secure a road win over a Big Ten opponent?

Pitt will be in Columbus today to take on Ohio State for a Black Friday non-conference game. The game is set for 2:30 with coverage on NBC’s steaming service Peacock.

This is not part of some challenge, a neutral site game, tournament. Today’s game with Ohio State is simply a true road game against a power conference opponent. It feels like Jeff Capel added today’s game to help create more chances for his team to stack a better tournament resume.

The Panthers are 6-1 to date, with their lone loss occurring on Sunday, an 81-75 loss to No. 19 Wisconsin in the Greenbrier Tip-Off. The defeat did not seem to diminish Pitt’s season all that much, as the team climbed to No. 25 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

The Panthers are being directed by arguably the best point guard in the country. Jaland Lowe is the only player in Division-1 averaging 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game at the moment. The Panthers will need him to maintain that level, or take it up a notch in the absence of Damian Dunn.

Pitt lost senior Damian Dunn in the opening minutes of the Wisconsin game. On Monday, he had surgery on a dislocated thumb, which will sideline him at least six weeks. Dunn had been the team’s second leading scorer going into the Greenbrier and his presence will be missed.

The game with Ohio State was going to be tough with Dunn, and it won’t be any easier without him. The Buckeyes are a talented, guard-driven team led by a new coach who has brought on some energy.

Despite taking over on an interim basis, Jake Diebler led Ohio State to a strong finish and a little run in the NIT, leading to him securing the job. His team is 5-1 this season and owns a top-25 upset win over Texas. The Buckeyes are lighting it up offensively, and have scored over 100 in their two most recent wins over Campbell and Green Bay.

Ohio State is doing most of its damage from the outside. John Mobley Jr. is a true freshman and is not even a starter, but is averaging 15.4 points per game and is shooting a ridiculous 59.4% from three-point range. Bruce Thornton is matching that 15.4 point per game average, and is also 50% from deep.

The Buckeyes can fill it up from the outside, and they almost have to at the moment. Starting center Aaron Bradshaw is out with an ongoing legal issue. Bradshaw was averaging only 7.8 points per game over the first four, but the Kentucky transfer also was the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2023. The loss of a highly-ranked 7-footer is always going to be a significant factor.

Ohio State is favored by about three points in this one, with the home couort advantage likely factored into that line. Either way, this looks to be an even matchup with each side down a key piece.

This would be an impressive statement if Jeff Capel’s team can secure road win over a Big Ten opponent. Can the Panthers pull it off? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.