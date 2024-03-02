The calendar has flipped to March and the Pitt Panthers are feeling the pressure of being on the bubble in college basketball’s most important month. Pitt is coming off a tough 69-62 loss to Clemson on Tuesday night and will bring an 18-10 (9-8) record into today’s game against Boston College on the road.

Pitt’s NCAA Tournament chances seem to be shrinking, but the Panthers could still stack a few wins here late in the season to make things interesting. The challenge today will be to go on the road and knock off Boston College and to live to fight another day.

The Eagles have lost three straight games, but have shown some positive signs this season under third-year coach Earl Grant and will be a tough out today. Pitt is only a one-point favorite today over the 15-13 Boston College Eagles.

Boston College features one of the ACC’s premier players in 7’0” senior center Quinten Post. The veteran big man is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on the year. Post also shoots 43% from three-point range and can beat you in many different ways.

Pitt will have their hands full with Post and will also have to overcome the disappointment of losing an important game on Tuesday. Pitt star Blake Hinson only scored six points in that game and will be looking for a rebound game in a must have for the Panthers.

Can Pitt pick up win No. 19 on the year? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (19-9): If Quentin Post is great, the Pittsburgh Panthers are going to be in some trouble. If Post is simply good, then they should have enough to pick up their sixth road win against an ACC team. He has not been very effective against Pitt in the past, finishing with just seven points, five rebounds, and five turnovers last season while also fouling out in 27 minutes. The Boston College Eagles have several guards that are relatively efficient shooting triples, but the Panthers defend the three-point line pretty well. On the other hand, Boston College does not defend attempts from beyond the arc very well which plays into Pitt's hands. The Eagles have taken care of business at home against the bottom half of the conference, but the Panthers are a little bit better than that. I expect Blake Hinson is going to bounce back and at least two of Pitt's three guards will likely play well enough to allow them to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Pitt 72-66

Jim Hammett (20-8): The loss to Clemson on Tuesday felt like a major blow to Pitt’s NCAA Tournament chances, but in the aftermath of that defeat the Panthers have been able to tread water in the NET rankings and some bracketology projections still have them on the bubble. Perhaps all is not lost, making today’s game at Boston College rather important. Pitt has to win every game at this point, and while the Panthers are ahead of Boston College in the ACC standings, tonight's game won't be easy. Boston College has a tough matchup problem with big man Quinten Post who is quietly one of the best players in the ACC. I think he will keep the Eagles in the game and give Pitt some problems, but the desperation mode Pitt will be in should be able to push them ahead to pull off a narrow road win.

Prediction: Pitt 75-70

Matt Steinbrink (22-6): It is the lone matchup between these two teams today at 6, and the last road game of the season for the Panthers. Pitt has been good on the road this year, and obviously Boston College has been a bit better at home. This game has all the makings of being an ugly one mostly played in the half court. Boston College wants to play slower and run offense through Quinten Post inside. Pitt will need to be physical with him and use different looks on the defensive end. As long as Post doesn’t dominate and Harris and Madsen get going from three, Pitt should be fine and in position to get another road win. It won’t be easy though and I expect it to be close throughout.

Prediction: Pitt 76-72

Houston Wilson (20-8): Pitt goes on the road today to face off against Boston College which is another great opportunity for Jeff Capel and his team to secure another conference win as the regular season concludes next weekend. At this point in the season, Pitt needs to take care of business today if they want to continue to stay alive for the NCAA Tournament. They have been living life on the bubble for the past month and a loss today on the road would kill their chances for a NCAA Tournament At Large Big. Earl Grant has done a good job making Boston a college more competitive but today Pitt still has the more talented roster.

Prediction: Pitt 81-74

Chris Peak (17-11): Yeah, I’m on board here, too. I think Pitt’s got a pretty good team, which always feels like a thing that has to be stated after a loss, and I think Pitt has had a pretty good season. I think the Panthers will finish strong, and I think they’ll do so for a few reasons, from Blake Hinson’s inevitable bounce-back to the ongoing and continued development of the freshman guards. Throw in improved play from Zack Austin and steady contributions from Ishmael Leggett, and you’ve got the makings of a good team. Are they strong at the center position? No. But they’re good enough across the board win games like this, even if it’s on the road.

Prediction: Pitt 81-77