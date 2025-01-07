Staff picks: Can Pitt pull off another upset in Cameron indoor Stadium?

The Blue Devils are playing as well as any team in the country at the moment. Since suffering a three-point loss to then No. 1 Kansas, Duke has ripped off eight straight wins, including an 89-62 beatdown over SMU over the weekend. The Blue Devils have seemingly kept things rolling since the legendary Mike Kryzewski retired, with third-year coach John Scheyer recruiting at a high level at the moment.

Stephen Gertz (11-3, 4-10 ATS) - I do not want to write the Pittsburgh Panthers off. They are playing well, getting healthy, and coming off an impressive win on Saturday. The Duke Blue Devils are a different animal, however. Duke will not have forgotten that Pitt came into their house last year and upset them. In order for the Panthers to win, Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett need to be special. The frontcourt has to hold up against the size of Duke as well. This seems like an uphill battle without a fully healthy Damian Dunn. Pitt has a puncher’s chance, but I like the home team in this one.

Prediction: Duke 82-73

Jim Hammett (12-2, 7-7 ATS) - It’s a shame that these two teams will only meet once in the regular season, because it feels like Duke and Pitt are the best teams in the ACC this year. The Blue Devils have been on a roll of late and have one of the best rosters in college basketball. It’s hard to see this team slowing down much over the next two months in league play, but I also don’t expect them to go 20-0. For Pitt, the Panthers need to weather the storm early. I think everyone will be able to tell right away if Pitt is engaged and has a chance. If not, Duke will run them right out of the gym and it will be over at halftime. I don’t think Pitt will win this game, but I think they’ll hang in there and make it a game. The Panthers need to not overplay the significance of this singular one game, because there’s a long season after tonight as well, and there will still be a chance to keep tight in the ACC race.

Prediction: Duke 84-76

Matt Steinbrink (11-3, 3-11 ATS) - This Duke team is not perfect, but they employ the size of an NBA rotation 1-5 and throughout the entire bench. They can run offense through several different options, including the 6’9 lottery pick forward. With Pitt winning at Duke and stunning the home crowd, you can be sure that the Cameron Crazies will remember. It’s certainly a large line and I think the teams are potentially closer than the line indicates. But this game is at Duke and Pitt is not full strength. Therefore, I think the size is just too much and Pitt will miss another senior scoring option on the wing in Dunn. Even if Damian somehow returns for this one, it would be his first game back after a long layoff, so I wouldn’t expect much.

Prediction: Duke 84-69

Houston Wilson (12-2, 7-7 ATS) - Pitt faces its most significant test of the season tonight as travel to Durham to face Duke, one of the most formidable teams in college basketball. The Blue Devils come into the matchup as a legitimate Final Four contender, boasting a roster stacked with elite talent. Leading the charge is Cooper Flagg, widely considered one of the top players in the country, along with Kon Knueppel, another standout who projects as a potential NBA lottery pick. Pitt has struggled with slow starts in their last two games, a pattern they can’t afford to repeat tonight. Against a team as talented as Duke, falling behind early could result in a blowout, with the Blue Devils controlling the game from start to finish. The potential return of Damian Dunn might provide a much-needed boost for Pitt, but even at full strength, this is a tall order for Jeff Capel’s squad.

Prediction: Duke 86-75

Chris Peak (12-2, 7-7 ATS) - I decided ahead of time: if everybody picks Duke, I'm going against the stream (worst-case scenario: I'll be tied with Matt and Steve). How can Pitt win at Cameron? There are a few ways. It starts with Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe; the Panthers' top guards have to be at their best tonight. Duke will be the toughest defense they have faced this season, so they're going to have to fight for every inch they get. I tend to think those two are pretty good, and they were both in the house for Blake Hinson's heroics last season, so they know what it looks like to put on a show In that building. Then there's the front court, which is probably where the game will be won. Guillermo Diaz Graham and Cam Corhen are going to have to play at a level that's probably higher than any they have reached this season. That goes for offense and, perhaps even more importantly, rebounding. If Pitt's two centers can get back in transition, limit Duke's second-chance opportunities and start a few fast breaks themselves, the Panthers will have a chance. I think the shots fall just enough to get over against the Blue Devils and Pitt gets a signature win.

Prediction: Pitt 80-79