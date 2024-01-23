The Pitt Panthers scored a dramatic and unlikely 80-76 upset victory over No. 7 Duke on Saturday night. It was not an expected outcome, but the Panthers rode the wave of a perfect outside shooting night from Blake Hinson and perhaps the best game of Jaland Lowe’s young career.

Now the Panthers will look to harness that momentum into another road ACC game tonight. Pitt is set to to on Georgia Tech tonight for a 7:00 p.m. tip in Atlanta. Last season, Pitt swept the Yellow Jackets in all three meetings, including a 71-60 decision at McCamish Pavillion.

Georgia Tech has a new look this year with first-year head coach Damon Stoudamire. The former NBA player has guided the Yellow Jackets to some impressive wins, but the team is currently in a slide. Georgia Tech has lost six of its last seven, including a 75-66 setback to Virginia on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets have some familiar names in the rotation, like 6’6” wing Miles Kelly, who is averaging a team-best 15.1 points per game. Georgia Tech also features one of the top freshmen in the ACC in 6’9” forward Baye Ndongo, who averages 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Pitt’s win over Duke stopped the bleeding a bit. The Panthers now own an 11-7 record with a 2-5 mark in league play. Can Jeff Capel’s team start stringing together some wins? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (13-5): This feels like a game where I might be able to tie Matt with our staff picks if I choose correctly. The Pittsburgh Panthers have momentum going into this game, whereas the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets do not. Both have beaten the Duke Blue Devils this season only to lose to lesser ACC opponents. Both have three players averaging double-figures in scoring, one forward and two guards. Both have two really talented true freshmen. I want to take the home team here, but Pitt's two conference wins have both been on the road and they had a real chance to beat the Syracuse Orange in the JMA Wireless Dome last month. I like what I just saw from the Panthers against Duke, obviously. But stringing together back-to-back road wins may prove to be a challenge. Also, Georgia Tech has been in every single league game this year. Their worst loss was an 11-point defeat against the Florida State Seminoles. Jaland Lowe's emergence is giving me pause, but I am going to go with my gut here and take the Yellow Jackets at home.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 75-73

Jim Hammett (13-5): Georgia Tech has a deceiving record, because this team can certainly shoot and also because they have recorded some good wins. So while the Panthers are flying high, they can’t overlook this 9-9 Georgia Tech team. Pitt played with a lot of heart and poise inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium and certainly fed off the crowd’s environment. The win also improved Pitt’s record to 3-1 in road games this season, and for whatever reason, they seem to play better away from the Petersen Events Center. It’s still hard to get a feel from Pitt, because each games sort of looks different. I’m predicting the Panthers to continue to forge ahead and climb out of the hole. Jaland Lowe’s month of January has been something special and we’re really seeing a player elevate midseason in a big way. I think he, along with Hinson capture the same energy tonight and help Pitt pull out another road ACC win.

Prediction: Pitt 78-72

Matt Steinbrink (14-4): Georgia Tech’s body of work is not impressive but this is still a dangerous team at home. Pitt is coming off a very emotional win on the road, so it can be difficult to match that intensity level. The problem for Pitt is that they cannot afford a letdown due to the hole that they are in. This has been a problem under Coach Capel, winning a big game out of nowhere but then failing to follow up on it. While I think that is a possibility in this spot, I think the level of focus they had Saturday night remains high enough to avoid another letdown. I think they have found something with their rotation and possibly found their niche again. They also seem to play a bit better on the road for whatever reason.

Prediction: Pitt 78-74

Houston Wilson (12-6): Pitt saved their season on Saturday night after upsetting Duke on the road at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now it will be important for them to stay consistent and win on the road again tonight against Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is another ACC team that has been hard to figure out this year because of inconsistency. If Pitt has any chance of wanting to get back into the NCAA Tournament picture, this is a game they can't lose. Expect another close one throughout the game but I truly believe Pitt will show why they are the more talented team and win.

Prediction: Pitt 75-71

Chris Peak (11-7): Last season, Pitt lost back-to-back games heading toward the midpoint of January and then went on a run that defined the season, winning eight out of the next nine to post a 5-3 record in January and a 6-1 record in February. This year's team is very different from that team, but these Panthers face the same opportunity those Panthers did: an opportunity to go on a run, and it starts tonight in Atlanta. Baye Ndongo will present a challenge for Federiko Federiko, and Miles Kelly will be a tough matchup for whichever Pitt guard ends up defending him. But the Panthers should have some momentum, and while Georgia Tech has beaten Duke and Clemson, the Yellow Jackets are one of three teams in the ACC with a negative scoring margin. Pitt needs this win, and I think Blake Hinson, Jaland Lowe, Bub Carrington and Ishmael Leggett will deliver it (aided, at least in part, by a strong showing from Federiko).

Prediction: Pitt 77-70