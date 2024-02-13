The Pitt Panthers are back in action tonight in what will be one of their biggest challenges to date. Pitt is set to take on No. 21 Virginia on the road this evening placing two of the hottest teams in the ACC against one another.

Virginia has been on a run lately having won eight in a row. This team may not be one of the most talented teams Tony Bennett has had during his tenure in Charlottesville, but he is getting a lot out of this group.

The Cavaliers have the best veteran point guard in the league and everything starts with Reece Beekman. The 6’3” senior leads the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game and is the top assist man in the conference at 6.1 per contest. Virginia also boasts one of the shooters in the league in Isaac McKneely and also a tough two-way player in Ryan Dunn.

The calling card of the Virginia program has always been defense under Bennett and that is no different this season. The Cavaliers surrender 57.6 points per game, which is second in the nation behind only Houston.

Pitt has won three in a row and five of its last six. It has been an impressive run for sure, but even this surge does not really have Pitt on the bubble just yet. A win over Virginia would likely change that. The Panthers are 5-2 on the road this season and that could be a factor going into tonight as they enter another difficult environment.

Can Pitt make it four in a row? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (16-7): Should I triple down after picking the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and NC State Wolfpack to hold serve at home against the Pittsburgh Panthers? Yes, I think I will. Pitt has slowly started to turn the ball over more of late and has not been quite as effective crashing the offensive glass. Those are their strengths outside of streaky shot making. Now, they face a Virginia Cavaliers team that has won eight straight ACC games on the road. Virginia does not turn the ball over and they are efficient from beyond the arc, despite not taking a substantial portion of their shots from long distance. Reece Beekman, now the clear leader of the Cavaliers, is primed for another all-defensive finish in the conference and has upped his scoring average this season. They have an outside sniper in Isaac McKneely as well this year. The Panthers are going to have to weather the grind and it will be imperative that the freshman guards work to create good shot opportunities. I think they both will struggle in that department. Of course, if Blake Hinson gets inferno hot it will not matter. But Hinson is due for a little regression I believe

Prediction: Virginia 65-59

Jim Hammett (16-7): Well, something has to give here. One team’s winning streak is coming to an end tonight, but when looking at this matchup one team may be a little more desperate than the other. I know the computer rankings hate the ACC, but Virginia is going to be in the NCAA Tournament when it’s all said and done. Heck, they might win the league anyway. Pitt does not have that same room for error. Some early season losses have now proven to be more costly than expected and the team has no choice but to keep winning. Fortunately for them, they’ve done a good job of that the past month winning five of six. It’s hard to knock off Virginia because of the style it plays, but I at least think this Pitt team has the right mindset to go on the road and compete. I’m picking Pitt just to be a little different here. I think Hinson has a big-time game.

Prediction: Pitt 67-64

Matt Steinbrink (18-5): These are two of the hottest teams in the conference right now, so something has to give. Not only has Virginia won their last 8, but they get this one at home. It is not an explosive bunch on offense but they have a couple of explosive three point shooters. Defensively, they are elite once again. Beekman and Dunn are as good as it gets defensively and the rest of the unit plays off of them. Have to imagine Bennett will use Beekman on Lowe to slow him down, and then Dunn on Hinson. If they can slow down two of Pitt’s best offensive players, I worry about where the scoring is going to come from.

Prediction: Virginia 67-60

Houston Wilson (16-7): Pitt and Virginia are two of the hottest teams right now in the ACC as Pitt goes into a game at Virginia tonight. Tonight will be no easy task as Virginia holds the nation's longest home winning streak at 23 games. Pitt has shown the potential to go into a hostile environment and squeeze out at victory this year so it is not an impossible task. The key to beating Virginia is by hitting a lot of three-pointers against their pack line defense. If Pitt can make shots at a high level they can keep this game close. It will also be super important for Virginia to slow down Reece Beekman offensively. Talent wise I do think Pitt matches up decently with Virginia but it is hard to see Pitt winning tonight on the road with how Virginia is playing.

Prediction: Virginia 65-60

Chris Peak (15-8): Eventually, Virginia will lose a home game. Probably. Maybe. I think. And it's possible that the Cavaliers' first loss at home this season will come tonight. Oddly enough, the ACC has two teams with undefeated home records, and Pitt will face both of them on the road in the next few weeks (Wake Forest is the other). But let's get back to the matter at hand. Can Pitt beat Virginia? Yes. The Panthers have given the Cavaliers a challenge under Jeff Capel, most recently beating Tony Bennett's team in the Petersen Events Center last January. So it's not impossible. It's just unlikely. I don't expect this Pitt team to win out and finish the regular season on an 11-game winning streak; there will be some losses In there, and while tonight would be a huge win for the Panthers, I think Virginia's overall dominance at home and Pitt's over-reliance on three's - as necessary as that will be tonight - will do them in.

Prediction: Virginia 66-61

