The postseason is here and the stakes could not be any higher for the Pitt Panthers. Today is the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament in Washington D.C. and after its first-ever double bye, Pitt will take the court today as the No. 4 seed at Capital One Arena.

Wake Forest is the opponent today as the fifth-seeded Demon Deacons overcame a sluggish first half to knock off Notre Dame 72-59 yesterday in the second round. Pitt and Wake Forest have met twice this year, with the teams splitting the regular season series.

Both Pitt and Wake Forest are in a similar position and it’s a simple one at that: they each need a win today. The ACC is fighting a perception battle with the computer rankings and despite Pitt and Wake Forest both being 20-win teams, each still has work to do to feel comfortable about making the tournament.

Can Pitt pick up a major win today to bolster its tournament resume? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks below.

Matt Steinbrink (25-6): The Panthers were able to rest a bit and hold off until Thursday for their first conference tournament game. Their opponent, Wake Forest, had a relatively easy first game against Notre Dame. These two teams are very close from a talent perspective. Part of my concern is that Wake did get a game in and felt the environment and saw the shooting background, etc. These postseason neutral site settings are just different and you never know how players will respond. The afternoon games typically don’t draw big crowds, and the arena usually has different lighting with random pockets of fans from all different teams. I could see this game going either way, easily. However, I’m worried about Pitt starting slow again in a new environment. If they do fall down at all in this one, it will be tougher to come back without the home crowd at the Pete.

Prediction: Wake Forest 80-75

Jim Hammett (23-8): There is no denying Wake Forest beat the brakes off of Pitt back on February 20th, handing the Panthers their worst defeat of the year, 91-58. While that game was a tough look for Pitt and its tournament chances, I don't think it really reveled any major flaws in Pitt or significant advantages for Wake Forest. Pitt shot the ball poorly, Wake Forest made everything, and the game snowballed away from the Panthers. It should be noted that game was in Winston-Salem, where Wake is 16-1 this year. The Demon Deacons are just 4-11 in road and neutral games this season and I think that’s a factor today. Pitt has looked pretty comfortable away from the Petersen Events Center this season and I think that can be an advantage. Both of these teams are blessed with some talented offensive players and the game could be pretty high scoring. I mean, this is the fourth and fifth place team in the league playing against one another on a neutral floor. It is supposed to be close, the line (Wake -1.5) also suggests that. I think Pitt has played with the right sense of urgency lately and I think they’ll prevail today because of it.

Prediction: Pitt 78-75

Stephen Gertz (22-9): I know the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are slightly favored, but I am taking the Pittsburgh Panthers in this one. It feels like Wake Forest had a chance to solidify themselves as an NCAA Tournament team but lost three of their last five regular season games. On the other hand, Pitt had their backs up against the wall and proceeded to win four of their last five games in order to put themselves in position to be the fresher team today. I am throwing out metrics and leaning into who I think is going to play better on a neutral site. The two biggest reasons I am picking the Panthers is because I believe they are going to contain Miller and Sallis better this time around and are going to shoot the ball well. If they can limit those two guards and connect on 10-11 three-pointers they are going to put them in a position to advance to the semi-finals. Ishmael Leggett has been the lone constant in their prior matchups and will need to continue his consistent play against the Demon Deacons. I do not think Pitt needs to be firing on all cylinders necessarily, but Blake Hinson, Bub Carrington, Jaland Lowe, and Leggett cannot have below average games. Playing back-to-back could impact how well WF executes down the stretch, but the main thing the Panthers need to avoid is allowing them to get off to a fast start.

Prediction: Pitt 75-72

Houston Wilson (23-8): Thursday presents a huge opportunity for both Wake Forest and Pitt as the winner will continue to remain alive for a possible NCAA Tournament bid and with the loser most likely eliminated. Today is also the rubber game between the two programs as they split earlier in the regular season. With Wake playing yesterday, you can argue that Pitt has a slight advantage with extra rest. It will be super important for Pitt to get off to a good start especially in a tournament setting. I expect this to be an extremely close game all of the way to the end but I trust this Pitt team today and truly believe they are the more talented team. Look for Blake Hinson to continue his First Team All ACC ways and lead Pitt to a victory.

Prediction: Pitt 81-75

Chris Peak (20-11): Pitt has to win this game - and I think the Panthers will. They are playing at a very high level right now, with all four scoring options capable of going off at any point. And while the last game against Wake Forest wasn’t pretty, I think that one was a game of extremes: Pitt played its worst game of the season and Wake played its best game. I think things will skew toward the middle a bit more today, and I think that favors Pitt.

Prediction: Pitt 83-77