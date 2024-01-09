The Pitt Panthers return to action tonight for a big-time home matchup at the Petersen Events Center. No. 11 Duke is set to invade the Oakland Zoo for a nationally televised ESPN game slated for a 9:00 p.m. tip.

Duke comes into this game having won six straight games. The Blue Devils hold an 11-3 record at the moment and have won six consecutive games. Second year head coach Jon Scheyer has not missed a beat at all since taking over for the legendary Mike Kryzewski and has the program humming both on the court and on the recruiting trail, like usual.

This Duke team features plenty of young and talented freshmen, but the upperclassmen are the ones driving the bus. Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski is a candidate for ACC Player of the Year, as the talented 6’11” big man averages 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. Everything runs through him, but there are threats all over the court. Senior guard Jeremy Roach has played a ton of basketball for the Devils and is quietly one of the better backcourt players in the ACC.

Pitt is coming off of its first ACC win of the year with an 83-70 triumph over Louisville on Saturday. The Panthers are 10-5 and have flashed signs of high-level play, but a big win has escaped them. Tonight provides another chance to pick up a signature win, and it will be an opportunity for Jeff Capel to pick up just his second win over his alma mater.

Can Pitt pull the upset and take down the mighty Blue Devils? The Panther-Lair.com staff provides their outlook on the game below.

Stephen Gertz (12-3): It is tempting to pick the Pittsburgh Panthers here. They seem due, the line is close, and the Duke Blue Devils have a -1 point differential in their three true road games this season; that includes two losses. But with Ishmael Leggett’s status up in the air, I think he will play, it makes me nervous to pick Pitt when they do not get a lot of production from their bench, especially if Jaland Lowe starts. Duke is very efficient on offense and seldom turns the ball over. They also force teams to take long possessions and do not let them crash the offensive glass. But the biggest factor is that they will not have an answer for Kyle Filipowski. He dropped 22 points in just 16 minutes against the Panthers in the ACC Tournament last March. Let us not forget the 28 and 15 performance in mid-January. Pitt will be trotting out the same guys to defend him once again. I think the Blue Devils will have the best player on the floor with more paths to easier shots.

Prediction: Duke 75-70

Jim Hammett (12-3): I think Pitt has put itself in a position to pick up a good win on several occasions this year, but for one reason or another they can’t put together a complete performance. Foul shooting and turnovers cost them a road win against Syracuse, in a game where they held a second half lead. Last week against North Carolina, the usually proficient shooting Panthers could not make a three-pointer despite holding the Tar Heels to a season-low in points. The chances have been there, but each time something gets in their way. In tonight’s game, Pitt does need to be clicking on all cylinders, because Duke is talented across the board and has the depth advantage as well. I worry about Pitt if Ishmael Leggett is out for another game, because it really leaves the team in a bind with its guard depth. Bub Carrington has been the best freshman in the league to date and Jaland Lowe is coming on strong, but it’s a tall task to ask two freshmen to barely leave the court against a team like this. I’m not sure Pitt can match Duke for 40 minutes in this one. The Panthers will play hard, the Oakland Zoo will give the team a boost, but I think another opportunity for a quality win will evade Pitt.

Prediction: Duke 81-74

Matt Steinbrink (13-2): This game certainly shapes up as a possible upset spot. The Vegas folks think that it will be close and Pitt has been mostly competitive against Duke. I would feel better about predicting an upset if Ishmael Leggett was healthy. His status for tonight is still unknown but even if he plays, he is likely to be less than 100%. Therefore, I think Duke is a tough matchup due to Filipowski’s versatility and Thornton’s poise with the ball. Duke is a bit young elsewhere across the rotation and it isn’t a perfect team, but Pitt is likely to be shorthanded.

Prediction: Duke 78-72

Houston Wilson (12-3): Even though it was Louisville, it was important that Pitt picked up a win Saturday to finally get in the win column for ACC play. Tonight, they play host to Duke and have the opportunity for a massive win that would be crucial for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Duke is a totally different team on the road which is why Pitt has a strong chance tonight in my opinion. If Pitt can have Ishmael Leggett back tonight that would be crucial because I think he can cause problems for Jeremy Roach. Either way, I like Pitt tonight as they are in need of a big win.

Prediction: Pitt 77-74

Chris Peak (10-5): There are a few things that I think could work in Pitt's favor against Duke tonight. The Blue Devils haven't been great on the boards this season, while the Panthers have produced one of the better rebounding stat lines in the ACC; that should be an advantage to Pitt. And the Panthers' freshman guards have really taken some steps forward in the last few weeks; I think that makes Pitt that much more competitive. But I just can't get past Kyle Filipowski and the apparent huge advantage that he presents for Duke. In the game at Cameron last year, Guillermo Diaz Graham fouled out and Federiko Federiko was charged with four fouls; I Imagine Pitt's depth at center will be tested again on similar grounds tonight. Maybe Bub Carrington, Jaland Lowe and Blake Hinson all have great games tonight; if they do, Pitt's got a fighting chance. But I just don't know if Diaz Graham and Federiko can play with Filipowski, and I think that will be the difference

Prediction: Duke 73-66