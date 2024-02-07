The Pitt Panthers return to action tonight in a key ACC battle. Pitt is in Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack. The Panthers are looking up at NC State in the ACC standings and it is also a crucial game for both teams in terms of building their tournament resume.

NC State has seemingly always had Pitt’s number. The Wolfpack own a 21-4 overall record overall against Pitt, though the Panthers have won the past two meetings including a 68-60 victory at PNC Arena a season ago.

The Wolfpack enter this game with a 15-7 overall record and hold a 7-4 against ACC competition. Kevin Keatts’ team has won two in a row to bounce back from a prior three-game losing streak. This year’s team is guard heavy and it is led by one of the transfers in the ACC. DJ Horne, the reigning ACC Player of the Week, is averaging 15.7 points per game. Horne has five 20-point scoring efforts against ACC teams this year, including the past two games.

Pitt is also coming off of a two-win week and the Panthers have won four out of five overall. Jeff Capel’s team is playing better basketball of late and it has been fueled by his three guards: Bub Carrington, Jaland Lowe, and Ishmeal Leggett. It will be key for Pitt’s young guards to keep their poise against a veteran backcourt, but this team has displayed the ability to win on the road with a 4-2 record to date.

Can Pitt make it three in a row? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (16-6): The NC State Wolfpack are sitting where many Pittsburgh Panthers fans hoped they would be at this point in the season - one of the best five teams in the ACC. Of course, a Pitt win would move them that much closer. But it is going to be a tough task to accomplish on the road. NC State has only lost two home games all year. They have reloaded with three talented transfers in their starting lineup, all guards. One of those impactful transfers is DJ Horne who is coming off back-to-back 24+ point performances and lived at the rim in both. Horne profiles very closely the kind of guard that has given Pitt fits recently - Hunter Sallis and Markus Burton. Additionally, most of the players that see at least 10 minutes of playing time are either juniors or seniors. Translation: The Wolfpack are an experienced team. The Panthers have their own talented guard trio but have significantly less experience. If they can crash the offensive glass and get hot from beyond the arc - two areas NCST is not great at preventing/defending - then they certainly have a chance. Especially, if Blake Hinson can fully regain his shooting touch. But this also feels like a matchup where Zack Austin or Federiko Federiko need to contribute more offensively than normal, and I am not sure Pitt can rely on that.

Prediction: NC State 75-71

Jim Hammett (15-7): I think two positive things are happening heading into this matchup for Jeff Capel’s team. One, this team is pretty good playing on the road and two, they are just playing better basketball of late overall. This team should be brimming with confidence right now and I think that’s the right mindset going into a big game like this. Pitt’s last trip to the triangle resulted in an upset win over Duke. Pitt played with poise and overcame a hostile environment in that game. If Pitt can keep that same mindset, then I like their chances. This game really comes down to NC State’s older guards and how Pitt's freshman counterparts can hold up against them for 40 minutes. I do wonder how Pitt can defend NC State big man DJ Burns, who has roughly 50 pounds on any of the Panthers’ big man, but if they can speed up the game and get the three-guard lineup clicking aided by some big Blake Hinson shots, then they should be in good shape. This will be a tough game that will come down to the wire, but I think Pitt finds a way to pull one out on the road.

Prediction: Pitt 70-66

Matt Steinbrink (17-5): The NC State matchup has been a nightmare for the Pitt program. Even when they have had the better team, the Panthers have just not been able to figure it out. This year, I think they have the better team by a slight margin. The Wolfpack are very solid across the perimeter, but they have outplayed the sum of their parts this season in my opinion. They are underwhelming at the four spot and while Burns can be an asset for them inside, he can also be a liability at times. He also is not as dominant as he should be given his size and experience. These two teams are extremely close, with NC State playing a bit above their head and Pitt playing a bit below. Despite being a slight underdog in this one, Pitt has played well on the road and I think they can get this one. As long as they don’t let Horne get going from three, they should be able to withstand any potential NC State scoring runs.

Prediction: Pitt 73-68

Houston Wilson (15-7): Pitt looks to make it three in a row tonight as they travel down to Raleigh, NC for a matchup against NC State. Similar to Pitt, NC State has been an inconsistent team but have been a tough out at home. I think the key to how they defend DJ Burns will be crucial for Pitt. Post defense has been an issue for Pitt this year and Burns has the capability to be a game changer given his size. Ishmael Leggett and Casey Morsell are former high school teammates so that will be a fun matchup to watch and could be beneficial for Pitt as Leggett might know Morsell's game better than anyone. This game will most likely be close until the end but I do like Pitt's chances tonight as they are playing inspiring basketball as of late.

Prediction: Pitt 75-73

Chris Peak (14-8): I’m buying in Pitt’s recent resurgence. The Panthers have been impressive in winning out of their last five, and the emergence of Blake Hinson, Bub Carrington, Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe as a solid and reliable top four seems sustainable. N.C. State will present some unique challenges, but I think this Pitt team is finding itself. I think Hinson, Carrington, Leggett and Lowe produce again and I think the Panthers win the battle on the boards to help get a big road victory.

Prediction: Pitt 79-76