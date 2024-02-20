Another week and another new opportunity for the streaking Pitt basketball team. The Panthers are on the road again for another key ACC contest as they are in Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and will put a five-game winning streak on the line. Pitt and Wake Forest met back on January 31st, with the Panthers prevailing 77-72 at the Petersen Events Center.

Tonight’s game holds serious implications for both teams in terms of the ACC standings for one, but also in bolstering their NCAA Tournament resumes. Each team sits with an identical 8-6 league record and according to most bracketologists, both the Panthers and Demon Deacons have work to do before feeling safe about their tournament chances.

Pitt has never won inside of Joel Coliseum and will look for their first-ever win at Wake Forest. The Panthers have taken on those types of challenges well this season with a 6-2 record in road games this year. Can Pitt continue its road success and notch another big-time victory? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (17-8): I have had a rough go of it predicting the winner of these road games. While I successfully predicted Miami to hold serve at home, I whiffed on the Georgia Tech, N.C. State, and Virginia games. Of course, I could just pick the Pittsburgh Panthers and that is what I am going to do today. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have not lost at home this season, but Pitt just ended a similar streak that the Cavaliers had going. Wake Forest is going to lean on Efton Reid III tonight and will be prepared for Will Jeffress this time around. However, I think the Panthers will focus on limiting Hunter Sallis. Containing dribble penetration should be at the top of their list of things to correct after the Louisville game. I cannot see Blake Hinson taking just 10 shots tonight and even if Bub Carrington and Ishmael Leggett are not as effective in this rematch, Jaland Lowe is probably not going to go 1-8 again. If Guillermo Diaz Graham can make an impact and stay on the floor for more than two minutes, that is going to help Pitt out as well. This is going to be a close game, but I am going to take the hotter team right now.

Prediction: Pitt 73-70

Jim Hammett (18-7): On one hand, it’s hard to pick against this Pitt team these days, but on the other it feels like they are due for a little bit of a slip up at some point. The Panthers have been playing great basketball for about a month now and it has been huge in saving their season. The team does not have a lot of room for error but because of this recent streak, they do have some slack. A win here for Pitt would obviously be huge, but a loss does not kill them either. I think this will be a good game, it was a tight contest back in January and I think it will be another close one tonight. Wake Forest found some success with Efton Reid in that first meeting and I think the combination of him and some of the Demon Deacon outside shooters leads them to a narrow win. Pitt can probably absorb a loss here, but not many beyond it.

Prediction: Wake Forest 78-72

Matt Steinbrink (19-6): For as hot as Pitt is and how well they are playing, Wake is 13-0 at home. The Deacons are such a different team depending on the venue. These two teams are very close across the board from a talent perspective. With Pitt getting the first one in comeback fashion, I’m sure the Wake staff feels like they let an opportunity slip. Both of these teams are also fighting for solo ownership of fourth place in the conference for now. Wake is coming off of two losses and are desperate for a win. Pitt also needs this one despite how much ground they have made up. Is it do or die for Pitt? I don’t think so because there will still be plenty of opportunities. But a loss will certainly ratchet up the pressure again. Pitt has played well on the road so I can see them pulling it off, but I just think Wake is a desperate team and will force the Panthers around Hinson to beat them.

Prediction: Wake Forest 79-74

Houston Wilson (17-8): Pitt remains the hottest team in the ACC right now and have allowed themselves to remain alive for the NCAA Tournament. With very little margin for error, Pitt heads to Winston-Salem tonight for a crucial game for both teams. Wake Forest went through the ringer last week having to play at Duke and Virginia but even with both of those losses, they still remain alive for NCAA Tournament consideration. Playing at Wake Forest will be tough for Pitt tonight, but they do have some recent success to look back on as they prepare for Wake due to the fact Pitt beat them on January 31st, which started this five-game win streak. Making shots on the road will be crucial tonight for Pitt. If they can get another big-time performance from Blake Hinson, it is hard for me to see Pitt losing but doing that again on the road is going to be hard. This one is super difficult to pick but I can't go against Wake at home.

Prediction: Wake Forest 75-70

Chris Peak (16-9): This is such a tough game to call. On one hand, Pitt is hot - hotter than any team in the ACC and arguably one of the hottest teams in the country. On the other hand, Wake Forest is a dangerous offensive team with strength in the post and a perfect home record this season. We’ve seen the Panthers go on the road and knock off a team that was undefeated at home, and we’ve seen them beat this very Wake Forest team already this season (overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half to do so). Can they do it again? I’m leaning toward yes. I think Blake Hinson is playing at another level right now, and if he happens to slip, Bub Carrington (who had 24 against Wake Forest), Ishmael Leggett (who had 22) and Jaland Lowe can pick up the slack. I’m going to bet on the win streak continuing.

Prediction: Pitt 78-75