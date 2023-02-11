Pitt has made a run to the top of the ACC standings in recent weeks, and with some help the Panthers could be in sole possession of first place later tonight. While there will be some outside scoreboard watching, the focus today needs to be taking care of business in Tallahassee. Pitt can't afford to lose to this same Florida State team a second time this season.

Florida State comes into today's game with an 8-17 overall record. The Seminoles certainly have talented, but some early season injuries got this team off to a very slow start. Darin Green Jr. is one of the best three-point shooters in the country and he torched Pitt for 24 points last time out. The 'Noles also feature 6'7" wing Matthew Cleveland, a former five-star recruit who leads the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game. Like many other Leonard Hamilton coached teams, Florida State has plenty of size up front as well.

Pitt had one of its more balanced and complete victories on Tuesday night against Louisville. All nine members of Pitt's rotation scored, with four players reaching double figures led by Nike Sibande's 15 points. Over the course of this recent four-game winning streak, the Panthers have been shooting the basketball at an unreal clip and have made 51 three-pointers.

Stephen Gertz (16-8): After the Florida State Seminoles beat Pitt at the Pete last month, they followed that up by losing four of their last five games. Their lone win was on the road against the Louisville Cardinals - the worst Power 5 team in the nation. Sure, they played the Clemson Tigers close at home, but my point is that this team didn’t turn to corner after beating Pitt. On the flip side, the Panthers are on a four game winning streak and are looking to avenge their loss to Florida State. I cannot see the Seminoles shooting over 50% from the floor and from three-point distance in this one. I can see Pitt shooting better than 25% on triples though.

Prediction: Pitt 72, Florida State 63

Houston Wilson (16-8): Pitt gets another shot at Florida State today after they lost earlier in the year to the Seminole’s. Being on the road is always a challenge but I think Pitt will get up for this game to keep the momentum they have going and because of the loss earlier in the year. It will be a dog fight but you can really tell how locked in and confident this Pitt bunch is. I like Pitt to win.

Prediction: Pitt 79, Florida State 73

Matt Steinbrink (11-13): On paper, this one may look quite clear. However, this is a scary matchup on the road for the Panthers. The environment in Tallahassee should not be very hostile, but it is still always a challenge to play on the road on different courts. The fact that Pitt lost one of their three games to this team may help though, as it will likely ensure that they are locked in and focused. This Pitt team full of older seniors desperate to win knows they need this one. The rest of the schedule should be fairly easy to navigate, with this one being one of the most difficult left. I expect this one to be close and it may not come all that easy for Pitt due to the size disadvantage. With that being said, I expect Pitt to shoot better than 25% from three and Florida State to shoot worse than the 50% they shot at the Pete. As long as those two things happen and Pitt can keep Green in check, they should be fine.

Prediction: Pitt 76, Florida State 71

Jim Hammett (16-8): When I look back at Pitt's first meeting with Florida State, I really see a path of how it could have gone a lot differently. Pitt jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first five minutes of the game, only to let their foot off the gas. The same thing happened in the start of the second half. Pitt exploded for a 21-6 run in the first 7 minutes of the half, but fell off the track after that. If Pitt can harness that energy for 40 minutes, then I see no reason why they can't win comfortably today. Pitt's last four games have been very impressive from an offensive standpoint. The key on Saturday is to limit Darin Green's three-point chances and not allow too many offensive rebounds and I think the rest will take care of itself.

Prediction: Pitt 75, Florida State 64

Chris Peak (17-7): I’m strangely confident about Pitt’s chances heading into the Panthers’ showdown at high noon with Florida State today. Maybe not as confident as I was about the game against Louisville on Tuesday night, but still pretty confident. The Seminoles beat Pitt last month with 10-of-20 shooting from three, but they have shot better than 40% from deep in exactly three of their 14 ACC contests. I don’t believe they’re as good a shooting team as they were at the Petersen Events Center, and I don’t think there will be a repeat performance today. Meanwhile, FSU is at the bottom of the ACC in three-point field goal percentage defense. The Seminoles present challenges for Pitt with the way they defend, but the Panthers have seen it once and should have a better plan and approach for the rematch. Just like Pitt learned from its mistakes in the first six minutes against Louisville to recover and blow out the Cardinals, I think the Panthers learn from their mistakes against the Seminoles and take care of business today.

Prediction: Pitt 76, Florida State 68