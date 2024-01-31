The Pitt Panthers return home from a three-game road trip with a pair of wins, but are coming off of a tough 72-68 defeat to Miami over the weekend. Pitt trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half to Miami. The Hurricanes even held an 11-point edge at the 3:37 mark, but Pitt had the ball late with a chance to win.

It was a spirited comeback effort for the Panthers, but the loss set their record to 12-8 on the year and 3-6 in the ACC. Pitt is currently 12th in the conference standings and could use a couple of wins to avoid playing on the first day of the ACC Tournament. With 11 games remaining, each one grows more important.

The new week will bring Wake Forest to the Petersen Events Center for a 7:00 p.m. tip tonight on the ACC Network. The Demon Deacons are 13-6 (5-3) on the year and currently sit in fifth place of the ACC standings. Steve Forbes is in his fourth season guiding the program and is looking for his first NCAA Tournament berth and this team certainly has a chance to get there.

Wake Forest has a balanced starting lineup with four of them averaging over 14 points per game. The catalyst has been Kevin Miller, a 6’0” transfer from Central Michigan. He is eighth in the ACC in scoring (16.8) and assists (4.2) and is the engine to the whole offense. Cam Hildreth (39% from three) and Hunter Sallis (17.7 ppg) are capable wings. Andrew Carr is one of the best stretch forwards in the league, and a familiar name mans the middle, one-time priority Pitt target Efton Reid.

Pitt narrowly edged Wake Forest last season 81-79. In that game, Pitt set the school’s single-game three-point record with 18 makes as Blake Hinson had eight of them himself. The Panthers’ haven’t enjoyed much of the home court advantage this season, however. Pitt has lost all five of its home games against power-five competition this season.

Can Pitt finally come up with a big win at home? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (14-6): I am not sure returning home is going to help the Pittsburgh Panthers all that much. They have been a better team on the road and return home to face a formidable Wake Forest Demon Deacons team. As a team, Pitt does a good job crashing the offensive glass and not turning it over too much. That should allow them to secure extra possessions and make the most of them. The problem is that Wake Forest limits three-point attempts and assisted baskets, two things that the Panthers rely heavily on. Additionally, the Demon Deacons shoot the ball well from deep and are an efficient offense overall. All that said, they are not a good road team at all and I think Pitt has grown enough recently to edge them out.

Prediction: Pitt 76-74

Jim Hammett (14-6): I guess this one comes down if Wake Forest is worse on the road than Pitt is at home. The Panthers have lost all five of their home games against power-five competition (four ACC losses and Missouri). Conversely, Wake Forest is just 1-4 on the road, including a 21-point defeat to North Caroling last time out. I guess that is why the line for this game is relatively tight. Probably that, and also that meeting last year which came down to the wire. I think given the way Pitt has played at home this year, it’s hard for me to pick them here. Wake Forest has a lot to play for and this is a pretty skilled offensive team. If Pitt’s home shooting woes continue, then they could fail to keep pace.

Prediction: Wake Forest 77-68

Matt Steinbrink (16-4): This game is a tough one. The initial line came out as a pick em, and then the action shifted the line in both directions slightly. This Wake team can really score the ball, as the highest scoring team in the league. They are experienced and explosive on the perimeter and have two capable bigs. They also have two dangerous outside shooters on the bench. This is a game that Pitt can definitely win but I worry about their tendency to go through a drought or two on offense. If they do that against this team, it could be devastating. The Panthers also continue to struggle at home for whatever reason. If they want to get back in the mix, they have to turn that around tonight. If they are able to beat the Demon Deacons tonight, it could be their best win of the season.

Prediction: Wake Forest 81-76

Houston Wilson (14-6): Unfortunately for Pitt, they took a step back on Saturday with a loss against Miami which set them back a bit after winning two games on the road against Duke and Georgia Tech. Tonight they return home and host a very good Wake Forest team that is right in the thick of the NCAA Tournament picture but are still in need of some wins to solidify their spot in the tournament. Wake Forest has become even more of a tough out because they just got Damari Monsanto back into their lineup. Wake has been shaky on the road this year but given the situation they are in regarding the NCAA Tournament, I see Wake Forest closing out a narrow win on the road against Pitt

Prediction: Wake Forest 74-71

Chris Peak (12-8): I’m betting on the carryover here. Pitt finished the Miami game on a 27-12 run, and I think the Panthers will find a way to continue that success against Wake Forest tonight. A big key to the run in Coral Gables was the play of the guards - specifically, that all three guards played together. With Jaland Lowe, Bub Carrington and Ishmael Leggett on the court at the same time on Saturday, Pitt outscored Miami a total of 38-27, including almost all of that stretch to end the game. The same thing happened in the Georgia Tech game, and I think Jeff Capel is going to continue leaning into it tonight. I think Lowe, Carrington and Leggett lead the way with another high teens or 20’s performance from Blake Hinson to get the win.

Prediction: Pitt 76-71