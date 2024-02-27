It is a new week and the Pitt Panthers have another big challenge on their hands. Pitt is coming off of 79-64 win over Virginia Tech on the weekend and will have to refocus for another big game filled with ACC and NCAA Tournament implications. The Panthers are in South Carolina tonight to take on the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson comes into this game tied with Pitt as each team holds an identical 9-7 ACC record with four games to play. Both teams will be jockeying for position in the league standings from here on our, whim they each try to bolster their tournament resumes.

This has been a lopsided series, and that may be putting it mildly. Pitt swept the season series over Clemson back in 2014, the Panthers’ first year in the ACC. Since then, Clemson has won 11 in a row over Pitt, including a 79-70 decision earlier this year.

Pitt has posted an 8-2 record over its last ten games and has forced its way into the NCAA Tournament discussion. Jeff Capel’s team still needs to stack a few more wins and tonight represents an opportunity to secure an ever-important ‘Quad-1’ win.

Can Pitt pick up another huge win while ending a streak of Clemson’s dominance? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks for tonight’s game.

Stephen Gertz (18-9): I am going with the Clemson Tigers here. The Pittsburgh Panthers do not have an answer for PJ Hall or Joe Girard III. But I also think Ian Schieffelin will pull down 12+ rebounds; he posted a season-high 17 the last time they met. The athletic, workhorse front courts have given Pitt issues the entire year and that likely will not change tonight. Even though I think Jaland Lowe is going to score a lot more than 0 points, I also think Chase Hunter has a good chance to bounce back from his 1-9 performance at the Pete. The Panthers have been good on the road, almost unnaturally good given their record, and I expect some more reversion to the mean. Clemson is an efficient offense that takes care of the ball. They clean the glass well and are stingy defending inside the arc. If Pitt gets hot from the outside, all bets are off. But this is not a great matchup for the Panthers. They need a lot to go right, while the Tigers just need to not play poorly.

Prediction: Clemson 75-70

Jim Hammett (20-7): This is an eerily familiar position Pitt was in last week at this time. For the second consecutive Tuesday, the Panthers have a big-time road contest against a fellow bubble team in the ACC. Last week did not go so well, as Wake Forest conquered Pitt rather easily. I am expecting Pitt to put up a much better fight this evening, though history will not be on their side. Clemson has dominated the series with Pitt with 11 consecutive victories over the Panthers. The Tigers present a lot of challenges with a strong post presence in PJ Hall, a dangerous outside shooter in Joe Girard, one of the league’s best rebounders in Ian Schieffelin, along with a solid cast of players around their stars. Pitt got dominated on the boards and surrendered 11 3-pointers in the first meeting, but those are two areas where the Panthers have improved dramatically since early December. The Panthers also did not have the current version of Jaland Lowe in the mix either. Simply put, I am not drawing too much from that first meeting, because Pitt is certainly a different team with Lowe playing the way he is. The Panthers need a statement win here and I think they get it while exercising some personal demons against this Clemson program. Pitt did not put up its best performance on the road last week, but this team has been pretty good away from home otherwise and I think they secure a big win.

Prediction: Pitt 75-69

Matt Steinbrink (21-6): This is the biggest game of the year for the Panthers, at least to this point. They are directly competing with Clemson for an NCAA Tournament bid and a loss, and therefore season sweep, would be devastating to the Panthers’ prospects. They have been really good on the road but the last time they were away from home at Wake Forest, they got blown out. This also happens to be about the worst matchup Pitt can have. They have not won at Clemson since joining the ACC basically. It has been 11 straight losses in this series. The two teams are so close, as evidenced by their season resumes as well. There is no doubt that Pitt can win this game, but they will need to rebound so much better this time around. They will also need to shoot well from three to overcome the experience edge that Clemson has at home. This game seems closer than the line on the game, but I just can’t get past the voodoo that Clemson seems to have over Pitt.

Prediction: Clemson 78-71

Houston Wilson (19-8): Pitt travels to Clemson on Tuesday for another midweek road game that provides them an opportunity to get another huge win for their NCAA Tournament hopes. Pitt hosted Clemson back on December 3rd and ultimately lost that game 79-70. A lot has changed since then. Clemson seems like a pretty safe lock for the NCAA Tournament but this is still a meaningful game for them as they do not want to lose ground in the NCAA Tournament picture. Road games are always difficult but Pitt has obviously had some big performances on the road up until the Wake Forest game last week. Blake Hinson will need to be himself tonight but someone else must step up offensively. Both teams have made a lot of shots from deep as Pitt leads the league with threes made and Clemson is currently sitting at third in the conference with three-pointers made. However, Pitt has been tremendous defensively at guarding the three-point shot so something has to give tonight. I think Pitt plays a tougher game tonight than they did on the road last week but ends up falling short.

Prediction: Clemson 73-68

Chris Peak (17-10): I’m pretty well out of the race here, so I’ll go with Jim and pick Pitt in this one. Primary, this prediction hinges on Clemson not doing two things the Tigers did in the first game: Joe Girard shooting 6-of-9 from three and Ian Schieffelin getting 17 rebounds. I have no doubt that those two guys are very much capable of matching those numbers tonight; I just don’t think they’ll do it. I think Pitt’s three-point defense is much better now than it was in December. The Panthers might not keep Girard from making three or four three’s, but I think they’ll improve on their performance in the last game. And while I don’t necessarily think Pitt will contain Schieffelin on the glass, I think the Panthers will do better. The gang-rebounding approach will help, but Federiko Federiko is going to have to show up big-time tonight. He has put in some of his best efforts on the boards in the last few weeks, so what the heck - I’ll bank on him doing it again.

Prediction: Pitt 81-77