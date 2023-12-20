This year’s team looks like it can certainly make some noise in the Horizon this year. The Mastodons average 86.8 point per game and are one of the highest scoring teams in the country and can be lethal from three-point range. The team features six players with 11 or more made three-pointers on the season, so the offense can come from a lot of places.

The Mastodons enter this game with an 11-1 record and winners of six straight. This was a team picked to finish eighth in the preseason Horizon League poll, but they are currently outplaying that projection with this fast start. Purdue Fort Wayne is led by tenth-year head coach Jon Coffman, who holds a 167-128 record with no NCAA Tournament appearances to date.

Stephen Gertz (9-2): Easily the best mid-major that the Pittsburgh Panthers will face during the regular season, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons are no joke. They have not played a tough schedule thus far but winning 11 of 12 games is still an accomplishment. Pitt has not played a better three-point shooting team than this. Purdue Fort Wayne has three players shooting well above 40% on triples and are the 15th best shooting team in the country in terms of percentage. The Mastodons do not turn the ball over but force their opponents to cough it up on nearly 25% of their possessions. That last part has them ranked inside the top-10 in the nation. The Panthers are going to have to assert their dominance on the glass and defend beyond the arc. Blake Hinson, Bub Carrington, and Ishmael Leggett are all going to have to play well and not turn the ball over. Pitt cannot afford to go through the motions in this one, and the rotation players will also need to be at their best. I think this will be close, but I am going to give the edge to the Panthers since they are at home.

Prediction: Pitt 80-70

Jim Hammett (9-2): This can be a tricky game for Pitt for many reasons. For one, the ACC schedule looms large after this one, but also a break for the holidays as well, and of course Purdue Fort Wayne is a pretty decent team as well. When you combine those things, then this certainly appears like a trap game. I don’t think Pitt can really afford to go into this game with anything less than complete focus. Purdue Fort Wayne is a team that likes to score and do it in bunches. Pitt will need to have its antenna up at all times for defending the three-point line because the Mastodons have a number of players capable of knocking down outside shots. While we can acknowledge Purdue Fort Wayne may be a tough game with its 11-1 record and shooting prowess, it’s also fair to point out Pitt has Blake Hinson and I’m not sure anyone on the Mastodons, especially with their four-guard lineup, will be able to slow him down consistently. I think the offense will be flowing for both team, but Pitt has a few more weapons.

Prediction: Pitt 88-78

Matt Steinbrink (9-2): These games over the holiday break always worry me. The home court advantage is basically gone with students away and players out of their routine. The Panthers better be ready to guard the three, as the Mastodons want to do the exact same thing. Although Pitt has struggled up front this year, this game provides an opportunity for the Panthers to dominate the glass. It would be a great time for Bub Carrington to get back to his ways and other Panthers contribute to help Blake Hinson. This could be a game of runs and I think IPFW hangs around for the entire game. With that being said, just think there will be too much HInson as the senior is on an absolute terror.

Prediction: Pitt 83-75

Houston Wilson (9-2): Tonight's game against Purdue Fort Wayne is the final non-conference matchup for this year's Pitt team. So far the non-conference portion of the season has gone well for Pitt as they did not experience any bad losses. However, they don't have an impressive win either. Not having a bad loss is good though as those are what can really hurt a team on Selection Sunday. This game is also the last game before Christmas break which is important to note. Many times in the past, teams have slipped up before their last game before the break. Purdue Fort Wayne does come into this game with a 11-1 record but they are currently ranked 152 on Kenpom. Pitt simply can't afford to lose to a team ranked that low. It might not come that easy for Pitt as this is a situation where the players are looking ahead to break and Purdue Fort Wayne is simply used to winning a lot so far this year. Ultimately, I think Jeff Capel and his staff have Pitt ready for this game and they come out on top.

Prediction: Pitt 86-73

Chris Peak (8-3): I got distracted by Signing Day so I’ll follow everybody’s lead and predict a Pitt win

Prediction: Pitt 79-71



