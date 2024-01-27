The Pitt Panthers have won two games in a row, both on the road, and now they have another opportunity to win today away from home. Pitt takes on Miami today with a 2:15 tip on the CW in Coral Gables.

Pitt and Miami were two of the best teams in the conference last season and actually their regular season meeting at the end of the year decided the conference champion. The stakes may not be as high today, but plenty of familiar faces are around for both teams.

Miami claimed the ACC last season then proceeded to march all the way to Final Four and a big part of that team is still around this season. The Hurricanes are led by four players who all average double figures. Nigel Pack leads the team as a guard, Wooga Poplar is a deadly outside shooter, and Norchad Omier mans the middle. The fourth piece of the puzzle is Florida State transfer, Matthew Cleveland, but he left Wednesday’s game against Notre Dame with an injury.

Pitt is coming off of two big road wins and currently hold a 4-1 record on the road. The Panthers have been sparked lately by the play of freshman guard Jaland Lowe, but in recent games Bub Carrington and Blake Hinson have come to life as well. Hinson, a Florida native, has played well against teams from his home state and scored over 20 in both Miami games last year.

Can Pitt extend its winning streak to three games? The Panther-Lair.com staff previews today’s game below.

Stephen Gertz (13-6): Well, picking Georgia Tech in hopes of moving up the standings really backfired. But I am going to double down here and take the Miami Hurricanes. They sport an experienced guard trio in Matthew Cleveland, Nigel Pack, and Wooga Poplar who all average over 14 points per game. With Cleveland and Poplar primed to bounce back after combining for 9 points against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday. The real problem for Pitt in terms of individual matchups is going to be Norchad Omier. The junior forward just dropped 33 and 11 against Notre Dame and is a threat to score inside and outside. Furthermore, Miami is the best three-point shooting team that the Panthers have faced - 39.1% as a team - and that does not bode well. Throw in the fact that the Hurricanes defend triples - holding teams under 30% - better than anyone they have faced, and it starts to look like an uphill battle for Pitt. Of course, with the way the Panthers are playing of late, they certainly have a chance. Big games from Blake Hinson, Bub Carrington, and either Ishmael Legget or Jaland Lowe can be enough to beat anyone in the ACC. Pitt should also be able to turn Miami over and if they can capitalize on those, it would go a long way to propelling them towards their third consecutive road victory. That said, it is hard to win on the road for any team. Let alone win three straight.

Prediction: Miami 75-71

Jim Hammett (14-5): The Pitt Panthers have shown a lot over their past two games. Pitt collected a pair of road wins in the past week and now holds a 4-1 record on the road this season. For whatever reason, this team plays better away from home and I think that trend continues today. Blake Hinson really showed out against Duke, but he also plays very well against teams from the state of Florida. In two games against Miami last year, Hinson averaged 22.5 points and connected on 11 three-pointers. The Pitt forward was in a zone against Duke last weekend, and I feel as though that will be the case against today.

Prediction: Pitt 77-70

Matt Steinbrink (15-4): This Miami team is a tough one to figure out. Their roster is much better than their current record. They have some good wins, but also an awful loss to Louisville. Even considering some of the injuries and missed time, a game like that one cannot happen. The Hurricanes are obviously a bit vulnerable, and the Panthers have been really good on the road so far in conference play. With that being said, three straight road games is a lot to ask. Miami is not deep and they have to be worried about Hinson. Could see this one going either way but Miami’s experience on the perimeter and Omier inside is just too much. If the Panthers could somehow pull this one off too, look out.

Prediction: Miami 76-70

Houston Wilson (13-6): The end to a long three day road trip is at the finish line for Pitt and it has been impressive so far. Today they are up against a Miami team that I believe is still trying to figure themselves out a little bit. They have been inconsistent but obviously will have a lot of momentum playing at home. They are a talented team that has a lot of upside and I think they put it all together to squeak by Pitt.

Prediction: Miami 81-75

Chris Peak (12-7): Miami’s got the second-highest scoring offense in the ACC this season; Pitt has the third-best scoring defense in in the conference. Put it together, and you get two teams that are tied for third in the league in scoring margin - they’re both at +9.63 points per game. Miami is the best shooting team in the ACC, averaging 49.1% from the field and 39.1% from three; that’s concerning to me because, while Pitt’s defense has had its moments this season, the Panthers have also been prone to letting offensive struggles carry over to the defensive end, and they simply can’t allow that to happen today. The Hurricanes do have some health concerns, but an ankle injury didn’t slow down Norchad Omier when he dropped 33 on Notre Dame this week. Wooga Poplar is the big threat from outside; he hit 6-of-8 from three against Pitt in the regular-season finale last year and is shooting 46% from outside this year. Omier, Poplar, Nigel Pack and Matthew Cleveland are all averaging 14 points or more per game, and that’s a big challenge for the Panthers. Can Pitt slow Miami down enough to keep the game in range? The Hurricanes have cooled off a bit recently; after dropping 95 on Clemson and scoring 82 in an overtime loss at Wake Forest, they’ve scored 71 in a loss to Louisville, 75 in a win over Virginia Tech, 75 in a loss to Florida State, 69 in a loss to Syracuse and 73 in a win over Notre Dame. Pitt scored 80 to beat Duke, but that’s mostly an outlier for the Panthers lately; can they get into the mid or high 70’s this afternoon? I’m going to predict that Bub Carrington, Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett build on Tuesday’s game at Georgia Tech and Blake Hinson gets rolling again.

Prediction: Pitt 76-71