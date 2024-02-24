The Pitt Panthers saw their five-game winning streak snap on Tuesday, but it was not just an ordinary defeat. Pitt got waxed by Wake Forest by a score of 91-58 in what was the team’s worst performance of the season. The loss certainly stung for Jeff Capel’s team in general, but also because Wake Forest is another bubble team and it was a key game for each side.

The Panthers need to find a way to flush that result and regain focus for the final five-game stretch run to close the season. Pitt can still work its way up the ACC standings and get back into the tournament conversation, but there is little room for error now.

Virginia Tech is in town tonight for a 5:30 tip at the Petersen Events Center. The Hokies are only a game behind the Panthers in ACC play and actually have a higher NET ranking. Virginia Tech has had Pitt’s number in recent years and the Panthers would love nothing more than to get some revenge while protecting their home arena.

Can Pitt bounce back from that ugly defeat on Tuesday? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

Stephen Gertz (17-9): The Pittsburgh Panthers now have their backs against the wall. But they seem to play better when that is the case. Obviously, they are going to have to play a lot better than Tuesday night in order to beat the Virginia Tech Hokies at home today. Virginia Tech has only won one away game this season, and they really do not have the blueprint to upset Pitt. They are a relatively efficient offense and they punish teams that send them to the free throw line. However, they do not secure a lot of second chance opportunities, something that just burned the Panthers against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Hokies are also an average defensive team and not great at challenging shots at the rim. Every Pitt player is due for a bounce back game, so the Panthers have that going for them. Most of VT's players are homegrown, so they should also have a plan for most of their players, especially Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor. Virginia Tech no longer has Grant Basile and Justyn Mutts, two players that gave Pitt fits in the past. I like the Panthers at home to get back to their winning ways.

Prediction: Pitt 70-67

Jim Hammett (19-7): I did not see anything overly concerning about Pitt’s performance on Tuesday other than it was just a really bad game for the Panthers where they just shot terribly. Wake Forest also just played well and the game got away from Pitt in a hurry. It happens, though it’s not ideal given the circumstances. Pitt needs to continue to stack wins. This team has done an admirable job the past month or so, but they need to keep pushing if they want to land in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. Virginia Tech is not going to be an easy game by any means. The Hokies have good shooter, they are well-coached, and they simply have had Pitt’s number since the Panthers joined the ACC. I do think Pitt has the premier matchup problem in this game and that of course is Blake Hinson. The Panthers’ star was quiet on Tuesday, but one week ago he did drop 41 points playing in front of the Oakland Zoo. I think Pitt bounces back and feeds off the crowd’s energy today and I bet we’ll see Hinson back to his usual self.

Prediction: Pitt 77-70

Matt Steinbrink (20-6): Tuesday night was ugly for the Panthers. They had been playing so well and for so long, it was only a matter of time until they produced a stinker. What to watch for tonight is how they respond. Until this point, they have responded well and moved on quickly. This Hokies team has a solid and experienced backcourt with players that can make shots. They also have an older center that has developed late and has become solid out of nowhere. With that being said, they are weak down the middle of the lineup. This is a dangerous game because Virginia Tech can make threes and they are coming off of a game where they ran Virginia off the floor. I expect both teams to regress to the mean for this one with Pitt winning a tight one and holding their home court.

Prediction: Pitt 76-70

Houston Wilson (18-8): After a disappointing road loss at Wake Forest earlier in the week, Pitt will try to get back on track at home against Virginia Tech. As I mentioned before the Wake game, Pitt has no margin for error and the road loss at Wake was definitely a setback. Virginia Tech is coming off a blowout win at home against Virginia. Pitt has a good opportunity on Saturday to get back in the win column against Virginia Tech do to the fact that Tech is a completely different team on the road than they are at home. Pitt has a lot of different options that they can throw at Virginia Tech which could confuse the Hokies throughout the game. With the way Virginia Tech has struggled on the road defensively, I think Pitt takes advantage of that and gets a win.

Prediction: Pitt 79-68

Chris Peak (16-10): I hate to make it a clean sweep, but that's what I have to do. Pitt is nowhere near as bad as they played on Tuesday night - in fact, they're quite a bit better. A lot better. And good enough to bounce back with a win today. The positive outcomes to predict today are easy to call: Blake Hinson shooting better (and more) and the guards bouncing back and reacquiring the efficiency they seemingly forgot to take with them to Winston-Salem. I think they'll have it back and this team will look much more like the one that won seven-of-eight before the Wake Forest game.

Prediction: Pitt 72-64